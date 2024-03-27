Rare Exhibition Chance by TERAVARNA at 2nd artBIAS in Europe

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TERAVARNA Art Gallery has announced the dates for 2nd artBIAS and is now inviting artists to submit their work. The final works to be displayed shall be decided through a round of blind jurying and interested artists are invited to apply. The entries are to be made online and the final deadline is April 15, 2024.

The first-ever artBIAS was held in June 2023 where 77 artists from 31 countries displayed their work. Participating artists had a phenomenal experience networking and selling their work at the exhibition.

Founding members with the winning artists of artBIAS 2023. A snapshot from the Gala Opening of the 1st artBIAS.

The 2nd artBIAS, in close cooperation with the Golden Duck Gallery, shall be held in the heart of Budapest and will run for an entire month. Set to commence on June 04, 2024, the show will conclude on the 6th of July 2024. The Gala Opening is to be held on the 7th of June 2024. It will be a perfect opportunity for attendees to meet with the exhibiting artists, members of the founding galleries, art collectors, and visionaries of the industry.

artBIAS is open for artists across the globe to take part in this grand show of zeal and creativity. Interested artists shall have to apply through the official website of TERAVARNA to send in their applications. The applications start at $20 per artwork and artists can apply with as many artworks as they wish. Acceptable artworks include visual arts in 2D and 3D mediums ranging from photographs, paintings, sculpture, pottery, installation art, mixed media, graphic designs, and so on. The entries shall undergo a rigorous round of blind jurying and only the winners shall be allowed to exhibit their work in Budapest.

"artBIAS is a joint initiative of TERAVARNA and Golden Duck Gallery to promote contemporary art on a global scale. As both the galleries are on different ends of the Atlantic, it creates a bridge of art and culture where artists from all over the world can come together to display their mastery," said Dr. Niladri Sarker, the CEO and Founder of TERAVARNA.

The 2nd artBIAS is expected to receive submissions from thousands of artists from over 45 nations and sales of artwork in a high volume. The visitors shall be allowed to enter the exhibition free of cost and purchase any artwork of their choice. The display shall include original artworks, limited edition giclée prints, and digital displays giving visitors a plethora of choices and price ranges to choose from.

TERAVARNA is a leading contemporary art gallery based out of Los Angeles California and a pioneer in the digital art world. It has represented its portfolio of artists in prestigious art shows like the LA Art Show and Superfine multiple times. Their digital endeavors include solo exhibitions, bi-monthly juried art competitions, and quarterly artist grants to promote deserving talent. The gallery also launched its very own Marketplace recently. It's a hub for artists and art collectors alike, with no bars to geographical locations to present and purchase contemporary art online.

Critics have called artBIAS a perfect choice for any artist who is searching for world-class opportunities to present their work and form a loyal customer base. Since it allows artists to present their work at no additional cost beyond the application fee, it's an attractive alternative within economical means to put your work on an international platform.

