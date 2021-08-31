Rare, Live Puerto Vallarta Auction Set For Stunning MX Oceanview Home

Villa Serinidad is a stunning home cascading down several floors with 270-degree ocean views. Built to comfortably house a large family and guests, its 6 bedrooms includes 3 Casitas that make this property a potential boutique hotel or Airbnb. There are even quarters for a live-in owner or caretaker.

"Anyone would love to visit or live in this beautiful hillside home," said Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams. "It's filled with beautiful architectural details that you find in high-end homes in Mexico, and there's a million-dollar view from every room!" She added that unlike the U.S. real estate market where a simple 1 bedroom condo in Santa Barbara can sell for upwards of $2 million, Puerto Vallarta real estate is incredibly affordable and offers significant value. "It's amazing how much buying power we have in Puerto Vallarta."

Villa Serenidad is located in Mismayola, a gated community with guards. The property is located in the desirable Zona Romantica and there is easy access to restaurants, beaches, entertainment and shopping.

Most of the home's furnishings will convey with the real estate. Interested bidders should visit williamsauction.com/PV to see photos, terms of sale and to view the purchase contract, or call 800.801.8003 for a referral to learn how U.S. residents can purchase coastal real estate in Mexico.

The home will be open for public inspection Fridays August 27 and Sept 10 from 1-4pm. Prospective buyers may also call to schedule a private tour. Many airlines currently offer daily flights to Puerto Vallarta from the US and beginning in 2022, Jet Blue will add flights from JFK in New York to the resort town.

About Williams & Williams Williams & Williams (www.williamsauction.com) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions. A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in North America, the company is part of the Insight One Solutions family of companies. Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction property throughout the United States and abroad

