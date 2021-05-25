Rare Maxxton NFT Collections Created to Help Suffering Artists Recover from the Pandemic

BOSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxxton is the talented and enigmatic Art Photographer and DigitalFX Artist who goes by the pseudonym Maxxton for Operational Security during Urban Photo Safaris.

These rare NFT photo images are in high definition format ideal for creating derivative works ranging from Beeple style collages to new Avatars. Inspiration for new storyboards for Videogames and Movies, Comicon Live Action Role Players and for investment by NFT Art collectors and speculators.

A Gallery Art Collection:

Real Art by Real Artists - This Gallery was closed due to the pandemic so we priced this collection so we can help the Artists recover from the economic shocks of the pandemic. All NFTs are original one of a kind artists' works and unique NFTs on the Ethereum Blockchain quite rare. (37 Minted NFTs).

https://opensea.io/collection/gallery-art-collection

A Street URBAN Art Collection:

Street Artists like to tag over each other's work so this NFT Collection is RARE because many of the originals no longer exist. Imagine painting over Picasso's work! Therefore, these NFTs are both rare and unique NFTs on the Ethereum Blockchain. (62 Minted NFTs).

https://opensea.io/collection/rare-urban-art-most-destroyed-by-urban-renewal-or

A Rare 70s Pop Art NFTs Collection:

Appeals to Comicon fans, Video Gamers and NFT Investors world-wide. This was a rare private collection stored in a cool dry space and has survived the ravages of time since the 70s. Very rare and unique NFTs on the Ethereum Blockchain. (106 Minted NFTs)

https://opensea.io/collection/rare-70s-pop-art-111-images

All of the NFTs in these collections were set to the OpenSea.io maximum 2.5% referral fee. OpenSea rewards this amount to registered affiliates who refer NFT buyers.

A portion of all Gallery Collection NFT sales will go to help Struggling Artists.

