Rare Neuromuscular Diseases(NMD) Emerging Pipeline Therapeutics Analysis Report 2022: Opportunities Emerging in RNA Therapeutics, Cell and Gene Therapeutics, & Protein Therapeutics

Biologics presents a personalized and targeted method to treat NMDs and is a promising treatment class. An overview of the global clinical trial landscape for emerging Phase 1, 2, and 3 treatments revealed that Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Myasthenia Gravis (MG), Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP), Diabetic Neuropathy (DN), and Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) are the key hotspots for clinical studies. These indications are likely to witness new drug developments.
This research, "Emerging Therapeutics for Rare Neuromuscular Diseases: A Pipeline Analysis" explores emerging biologics across these six NMDs.
Muscle weakness, cramps, and impaired musculoskeletal functions that occur due to rare defects in nerve and muscle cells characterize neuromuscular disorders (NMDs). The disorders are largely classified as motor neuron diseases, hereditary ataxias, peripheral nerve disorders, neuromuscular junction transmission disorders, and myopathies.
NMDs present significant clinical challenges because of disease heterogeneity and rarity of occurrence. The lack of measurable early disease markers and clinical outcomes further complicates the management of such disorders.
Key biologics emerging for these rare NMDs include stem cell therapies, other cell-based treatments, gene therapies, RNA therapeutics, immunotherapies, and other protein/peptide-based treatments. There were 3 recent US FDA approvals for NMD RNA therapies: Nusinersen for SMA and Eteplirsen for DMD in 2016, and Golodirsen for DMD in 2019.
Furthermore, Sarepta's Casimersen for DMD and argenx's efgartigimod for MG were approved as recently as 2021. Biologics have opened doors for ground-breaking disease-modifying treatments and will transform the quality of life for patients across the world.
While biologics may appear to cost more than small molecule treatments, they provide a personalized and, in some cases, the only treatment option. They can also be less expensive than lifetime treatment costs for certain rare NMDs. For example, Zolgensma's $2.1 million price tag (approximate) is still lower than the standard medical costs incurred for SMA patients in a lifetime. Furthermore, the evolving payer landscape is likely to get more standardized in the coming years to offer greater access to biologicals.
Therefore, biologics are suitably poised to transform the rare NMD landscape with personalized and targeted treatment strategies and will provide life-saving treatment options for fatal neuromuscular conditions.
Key Points Discussed
- What are the key emerging biologics for NMDs with high clinical activity?
- What are the key drivers or challenges for biologics development across NMDs?
- How do venture funding and patent landscapes look for NMD biologics?
- Who are the key industry participants developing biologics for NMDs?
- What are the clinical trends emerging across each biologic category for NMDs?
- Which biologic categories provide promising growth opportunities for NMD management?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Rare Neuromuscular Disease Management
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Predominant Emerging Biologic Classes Across NMDs
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Growth Environment
- Sharp Growth in Investor Interest for Rare NMD Treatments
- Snapshot of Venture-backed Companies that Enable Biologics Progress
- Biologic Patents for NMDs
- Patent Landscape - Biologics for NMDs
- Top Participants
ALS: Biologics Pipeline Analysis
- Biological Therapies for ALS
- ALS Cell Therapies, 2022
- ALS Oligonucleotide Therapies, 2022
- ALS Protein Therapies, 2022
- Highlights of Recent Biologics Studies for ALS Treatment
- Exploring New Therapy Paradigms for ALS Treatment
MG: Biologics Pipeline Analysis
- Upcoming Biologics for MG Treatment
- Protein Therapies for MG
- Clinical Trial Progress in Biologics* for MG
- Dominant MG Biologics
DMD: Biologics Pipeline Analysis
- Gene Therapies in the Emerging DMD Biologics Landscape
- Exon-Skipping Therapies for DMD
- Microdystrophin Gene Therapies for DMD
- Oligonucleotide Therapies to Lead DMD Management
SMA: Biologics Pipeline Analysis
- Approved and Emerging Biologics Classes for SMA
- Biologics Transforming the Clinical Landscape for SMA
- SMA Management Through Groundbreaking Therapies
- Novartis' Zolgensma: A Clinical Breakthrough for SMA
DN & CIDP: Biologics Pipeline Analysis
- Biologics for DN Treatment
- Biologics for Treatment Personalization in DN
- Emerging Biologics for CIDP Treatment
- Immunoglobulins for CIDP Treatments
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: RNA Therapeutics
- Growth Opportunity 2: Cell and Gene Therapeutics
- Growth Opportunity 3: Protein Therapeutics
Share this article