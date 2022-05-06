Rare NNN Single Tenant Commercial Asset on Ventura Blvd Hits the Market for $12,000,000

STUDIO CITY, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seymour Group, a leading commercial real estate group specializing in the sale of court appointed real estate assets, presents the opportunity to purchase 12251 Ventura Blvd, a trophy NNN asset located in the heart of Studio City, CA. The building is 6,421 SqFt (Per BOMA) and is situated on an expansive 48,090 SqFt. lot with 55 parking spaces, and is currently occupied by Wells Fargo Bank, a National credit tenant. The property is listed for $12,000,000 and is Subject To Court Confirmation & Possible Overbid with a call for offers set for May 31st at 5pm.

The property consists of one structure which includes a drive-up bank teller window and caters to the direct needs of the residents and businesses in the immediate area. The property is exposed to 37,000+ cars and pedestrians daily and has an impressive 93 walk score. This offering presents investors with a rare and unique opportunity to purchase an irreplicable asset on the business and most well-known streets of Studio City.

The Seymour Group is comprised of highly experienced and successful real estate professionals who specialize in the sale of Fiduciary real estate assets. The Seymour Group's track record of success lies in its long-term relationships with Receivers/Partition Referee's, Probate & Trust Administrators, and Bankruptcy Trustees.

Exclusively Serving the Fiduciary Community for Over 20 Years.

