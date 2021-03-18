Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Size in the 8MM Anticipated to Soar Dynamically with a CAGR of 19.0% During the Study Period 2018-2030 | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Insights report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Rare NRG1 Fusion market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Rare NRG1 Fusion market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 8MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France and Germany), Japan and China).

The report also covers the present Rare NRG1 Fusion treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs that helps clients to curate the best of the opportunities, assesses the underlying potential of the market, and plans strategically to tackle market risks.

Some of the vital takeaways from the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Report:

Although NRG1 Fusions are rare (i.e.reported incidence of ~0.2% across solid tumors) but potentially actionable oncogenic drivers in solid tumors.

The most commonly reported NRG1 fusion is CD74-NRG1 that is often found in patients with invasive mucinous adenocarcinomas (IMAs) of the lung.

that is often found in patients with invasive mucinous adenocarcinomas (IMAs) of the lung. In the year 2020, the total Rare NRG1 Fusion incident cases were recorded to be approximately 12,934 in the 8MM in 8 selected potential solid tumor types, which are further expected to increase during the study period.

in the 8MM in 8 selected potential solid tumor types, which are further expected to increase during the study period. Key pharma companies such as Rain Therapeutics (Tarloxotinib), Elevation Oncology (Seribantumab), Merus (Zenocutuzumab), Eli Lilly and Company (Mirikizumab), AVEO Oncology (AV-203), Hummingbird Bioscience (HMBD-001, preclinical phase), and several others are investigating their candidates in the Rare NRG1 Fusions market.

(Tarloxotinib), (Seribantumab), (Zenocutuzumab), (Mirikizumab), (AV-203), (HMBD-001, preclinical phase), and several others are investigating their candidates in the Rare NRG1 Fusions market. According to the Rare NRG1 Fusion market analysis, the highest market size expected to be from the United States by 2030 owing to the higher patient pool and higher treatment cost followed by China

by 2030 owing to the higher patient pool and higher treatment cost followed by Key Rare NRG1 Fusion pipeline therapies such as Tarloxotinib (Rain Therapeutics), MM-121/Seribantumab (Elevation Oncology), Zenocutuzumab/MCLA-128 (Merus), AV-203/CAN017 (CANbridge Pharmaceuticals/AVEO Oncology), among others are expected to get launched in the forecast period 2021-30.

Out of all the Rare NRG1 Fusion emerging therapies, Zenocutuzumab is expected to occupy the maximum share of the market owing to novel MoA, efficiency demonstrated in the ongoing trials and also the early mover advantage. Further, this therapy is in Phase II stage of clinical development leveraging its competitive advantage.

is expected to occupy the maximum share of the market owing to novel MoA, efficiency demonstrated in the ongoing trials and also the Further, this therapy is in Phase II stage of clinical development leveraging its competitive advantage. Due to the relative novelty of mutation and lack of extensive research and development , the pipeline of rare NRG1 fusions is still evolving and most of the drugs are still in the very early phase of development.

of mutation and , the of rare NRG1 fusions is and most of the drugs are still in the very early phase of development. The market for NRG1 fusion is highly untapped and there is a huge opportunity for players to enter the market, owing to a bleak pipeline scenario as only a few companies are focused on developing a therapy for this indication and also the drugs can get the tumour-agnostic approval similar to Keytruda, Vitrakvi and Rozlytrek

fusion is highly untapped and there is a huge opportunity for players to enter the market, owing to a bleak pipeline scenario as only a few companies are focused on developing a therapy for this indication and also the drugs can get the tumour-agnostic approval similar to Keytruda, Vitrakvi and Rozlytrek The pipeline of the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market is still in its infancy, however, is expected to evolve rapidly attributable to their occurrence in ~0.2% of solid tumors as well as certain invasive tumors including invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma subtype of the lung.

Learn more about the report highlights @

Rare NRG1 Fusion: Overview

NRG1 (Neuregulin 1) gene fusions are potentially actionable oncogenic drivers that are present in some solid tumors. These result in the activation of ErbB2-/ErbB3-mediated signalling pathways and may function as oncogenic drivers.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Diagnosis

NRG1-fusion proteins and genes in solid tumors can be detected with the help of several techniques such as immunohistochemistry and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) techniques, DNA next-generation sequencing (NGS), and targeted gene fusion panels on RNA. However, RNA sequencing remains the cornerstone of the detection of NRG1 gene fusions owing to higher sensitivity for genetic rearrangements as compared to DNA-based methods, which often do not cover the large introns in NRG1.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Epidemiology Segmentation

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Insights Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 8MM spanning the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, and China segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of NRG1 Fusion Across 8 Selected Potential Solid Tumors

Total Stage-specific Cases of NRG1 Fusion

Total Treated cases of NRG1 Fusion

For a comprehensive analysis, visit

Rare NRG1 Fusion Current Market State

The present treatment market for advanced tumors with NRG1 fusions comprises chemotherapy and/ or immunotherapy or novel anti-PD-1agents. Chemotherapy offers a systemic option as a treatment owing to its ability to kill metastasized cancerous cells. Other approaches involve radiation therapy and surgery, however, these only kill the tumor cells located at a single point at a particular time.

Available Therapies for Solid Tumors Treatment

Current/Off-label therapies

Chemo immunotherapy

Novel anti–PD-1 or anti–PD-L1 Agents,

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and others.

Reach out to us @ Rare NRG1 Fusion Marketed Therapies for more information on available treatment regimens

However, the available treatment options fail to improve the quality and produce a suboptimal response in patients with NRG1 fusions. Analysis of the clinical reports and research claims the viability of NRG1 fusions as an actionable target in solid tumors, with responses seen on inhibition of ERBB family members.

NRG1 fusions are recurrent oncogenic drivers occurring in ~0.2% of solid tumors and enriched in certain tumor subtypes such as the invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma subtype of the lung. NRG1 fusions have been identified in over 10 solid tumor types, making it a strong candidate for a tumor-agnostic development approach.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Forecast

Currently, a few of the pharmaceutical companies have indulged themselves in the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market looking at the tremendous potential discovery of the NRG1 fusions are expected to offer.

Key pharmaceutical players such as Rain Therapeutics, Elevation Oncology, Merus, Eli Lilly and Company, AVEO Oncology, Hummingbird Bioscience, and several others are evaluating their candidates in different stages of clinical development for the management of Rare NRG1 Fusions.

The dynamics of the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market are expected to revolutionize in the coming decade owing to the occurrence of such fusions in approximately 0.2% of the solid tumors and other invasive tumors. Rare NRG1 Fusion is nothing short of a potential agent for a tumor-agnostic development approach.

Further, the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market is still in its native state with only a handful of pharmaceutical companies operating in the domain, laying forward immense opportunities to other pharma companies to exploit.

However, the rarity of fusions undoubtedly in itself is a challenge that makes it difficult for researchers to study and hold clinical trials; and their diversity of NRG1 fusions makes it difficult to diagnose or detect. Thus, standard diagnostic protocols are expected to act as a major driver in the steady, smooth growth of the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market size.

Drop by to learn more about the future market trends @

Rare NRG1 Fusion Pipeline Therapies

Tarloxotinib: Rain Therapeutics

MM-121/Seribantumab: Elevation Oncology

Zenocutuzumab/MCLA-128: Merus

AV-203/CAN017: CANbridge Pharmaceuticals/AVEO Oncology

Gain rich insights into Rare NRG1 Fusion emerging therapies @

Scope of the Report

Coverage: 8MM (the US, EU5, China and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Rain Therapeutics, Elevation Oncology, Merus, Eli Lilly and Company, AVEO Oncology, Hummingbird Bioscience, among others.

Key Rare NRG1 Fusion Pipeline Therapies: Tarloxotinib, Seribantumab, Zenocutuzumab, Mirikizumab, AV-203, HMBD-001, among others.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Rare NRG1 Fusion Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Rare NRG1 Fusion emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Rare NRG1 Fusion 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Disease Background and Overview 7 Rare NRG1 Fusion Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 The United States Rare NRG1 Fusion Epidemiological Analysis 9 EU5 Rare NRG1 Fusion Epidemiological Analysis 10 Japan Rare NRG1 Fusion Epidemiological Analysis 11 China Rare NRG1 Fusion Epidemiological Analysis 13 Patient Journey 14 Key Endpoints in NRG1 Fusion Clinical Trials 15 Emerging Therapies 16 Rare NRG1 Fusion: 8 Major Market Analysis 17 The United States Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Analysis 18 EU5 Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Analysis 19 Japan Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Analysis 20 China Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Analysis 21 Case Reports 21 Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Drivers 22 Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Barriers 23 SWOT Analysis 24 KOL Reviews 25 Appendix 26 DelveInsight Capabilities 27 Disclaimer 28 About DelveInsight

Discuss the evolving trends of market landscape @

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

