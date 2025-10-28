RARE SPIRITS MARKET REBOUNDS WITH STRONGEST GROWTH IN THREE YEARS, SAYS SPIRITS MARKET JOURNAL

Spirits Market Journal reports 5% growth since April 2025, signaling renewed collector interest ahead of Brentwood Auctions' landmark Weiss Collection sale

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The rare spirits market is showing its strongest growth in three years, with values up 5% since April 2025, according to Spirits Market Journal , which tracks global secondary-market valuations for fine and collectible spirits.

"After a period of correction, we're seeing sustained appreciation across key categories, from vintage Scotch and Japanese whisky to collectible bourbon and Chartreuse," said Peter Gibson, Editor of Spirits Market Journal "The data suggests renewed confidence from collectors and a growing recognition of fine spirits as tangible, long-term assets."

The findings coincide with Brentwood Auctions ' spirits sale of The Weiss Collection , one of the largest single-owner spirits offerings to reach the market in recent years. The auction, featuring historic Scotch, Cognac, and bourbon bottlings, remains open for bidding through October 30.

"Rare spirits have evolved from a niche pursuit to a sophisticated collecting category," said David Parker, President of First Growth Technologies , publisher of Spirits Market Journal. "They offer both craftsmanship and scarcity—and, with room to grow before reaching previous high levels, their investment fundamentals may outshine fine wine in the short to mid-term."

Parker also oversees Benchmark Wine & Spirits in Washington, D.C., Brentwood Auctions, and Benchmark Wine Group in California. He serves as President of the National Association of Wine Retailers, linking each entity to a shared focus on transparency, valuation data, and collector access.

"While people are drinking less, they're drinking better, and spending on top-tier wines and spirits has remained resilient," Parker added. "The growth of by-the-glass rare-spirit programs in leading restaurants and bars continues to expand demand and awareness."

The rebound reflects a wider realignment in the luxury beverage market as consumers and investors prioritize authenticity, provenance, and enduring value. Spirits Market Journal and its affiliated companies plan to continue tracking these trends through expanded auction coverage and market reporting.

About Spirits Market Journal

Spirits Market Journal is the gold standard for secondary-market rare spirits valuation, tracking trades at almost all significant spirits auctions, live and online. With millions of trades recorded, nothing else comes close. They are the authority and most trusted valuation resource for most top auction houses and rare spirits retailers, collectors and investors.

About Brentwood Auctions

Established in 1998 as Brentwood Wine Company, which was the first continuous online-only rare wine auction house in the world, Brentwood Auctions is a top auction brand of rare wine and spirits, with three rare wine auctions per week and frequent rare spirits auctions.

About First Growth Technologies

After acquiring the Wine Market Journal in 2002 and being spun off of Benchmark Wine Group in 2009 to focus on the data and technology of rare products in the alcoholic beverage space, First Growth Technologies dramatically enhanced the Wine Market Journal to cover virtually all trades of rare wine at live and internet auctions in the world as well as retail trades and scores. In 2022, they launched the Spirits Market Journal to cover values of virtually all rare spirits traded at auction online and live in the world. They also supply the world's best wine appraisal software and data set to Benchmark Wine Group, Benchmark Wine & Spirits and non-affiliated retailers and oversee the technology behind Brentwood Auctions.

SOURCE Spirits Market Journal