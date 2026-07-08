RARE STEAK CHAMPIONSHIP EXPANDS TO NEW YORK, BRINGING THE NATION'S PREMIER STEAK COMPETITION AND FESTIVAL TO BROOKLYN

More Than 25 New York Restaurants Compete for Top Honors During an Evening of Unlimited Tastings, Signature Cocktails and Live Entertainment

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After sold-out events in Atlanta and Houston, the RARE Steak Championship is making its New York debut. On Thursday, September 10, 2026, Industry City in Brooklyn will host more than 25 of New York City's best steakhouses and restaurants as they compete in one of the country's premier culinary competitions.

Presented by Buckhead Meat & Seafood and produced by DiningOut Media + Events, the RARE Steak Championship is a national food and beverage festival that brings together restaurants, chefs, premium proteins, craft cocktails and culinary talent in major U.S. food markets.

Tickets are on sale now, with a very limited number available at special introductory pricing. Guests can purchase General Admission, First Taste and VIP Experience tickets at newyork.raresteakfest.com before prices increase or the event sells out.

Taking place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Industry City, one of New York City's premier food, arts and entertainment destinations, RARE invites guests to sample unlimited steak tastings, enjoy premium spirits and signature cocktails, experience live entertainment and help crown the city's steak champions.

More than 25 restaurants will compete across two categories -Traditional Steak and Creative Steak - showcasing both classic cuts and innovative interpretations. Participating restaurants can also choose to create a signature cocktail pairing designed to complement their dish.

Event highlights include:

Unlimited steak tastings from more than 25 participating restaurants

Signature cocktails and premium spirit samples

Live music and entertainment throughout the evening

People's Choice voting and Judge's Choice

Access to some of New York City's most celebrated steak-centric restaurants in a single venue

Tiered ticket options and pricing available at newyork.raresteakfest.com.

GENERAL ADMISSION — $135-$225

Entry starting at 7:00 p.m.

FIRST TASTE — $165-$275

Exclusive early entry beginning at 6:00 p.m.

VIP EXPERIENCE — $240-$399

Includes 6:00 p.m. entry plus access to the VIP-exclusive Surf Seafood Challenge, premium spirits and cocktails, private lounge areas, dedicated bars and VIP restrooms.

The VIP exclusive Surf Seafood Challenge showcases some of New York's top seafood-focused restaurants in a separate culinary competition available only to VIP guests. The experience includes chef demonstrations, premium tastings, specialty cocktails and exclusive lounge access.

The following New York restaurants are currently confirmed to compete, with additional participants to be announced

& Son Steakeasy

Amasa Steakhouse

Atlantis Prime

Café Commerce

Empire Steak House

Ends Meat

Gargiulo's

GUI Steakhouse

La Rivage

One Rare Steakhouse

Porterhouse Party

Respect Hospitality (Forgione, Peasant)

S. Ottomanelli & Sons

Skirt Steak

STK Steakhouse

Buckhead Meat & Seafood serves as the exclusive protein partner of RARE Steak Festival New York. Founded in 1983 and now part of the Sysco family of companies, Buckhead is a provider of premium meat and seafood products and is recognized throughout the hospitality industry for quality, consistency and innovation.

ABOUT DININGOUT MEDIA + EVENTS

DiningOut is a producer of culinary festivals, restaurant competitions and food-and-beverage experiences that celebrate independent restaurants and local dining communities across the United States. Its portfolio includes RARE Steak Championship, Burger Brawl, Chicken Fight, Top Taco and Surf all of which showcase culinary talent, hospitality and local food culture. Through nationally recognized experiences, DiningOut connects chefs, restaurants, beverage brands and food enthusiasts through memorable live events that attract thousands of guests annually.

MEDIA CONTACT

Elizabeth Lane

The Door

[email protected]

SOURCE DiningOut