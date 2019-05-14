Rare Strength Powers Growth - Sobi Capital Markets Day 2019

STOCKHOLM, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) is hosting a Capital Markets Day at Karolinska Institutet Biomedicum in Solna, Sweden, today. Presentations from senior management and an external expert are showcasing how Sobi is well positioned to use its rare strength to expand business in Haemophilia and Immunology.

In 2018, Sobi announced both the acquisition of emapalumab from Novimmune SA and the Synagis® US franchise from AstraZeneca. These acquisitions have transformed Sobi's business and focus, establishing a strong position in Immunology and a substantial US base for expansion and growth while providing essential additions to the pipeline portfolio.

"Sobi's position is stronger than ever and I see ample opportunity to take Sobi to the next level," says Guido Oelkers, CEO and President of Sobi. "We are a key player in a fundamentally attractive rare-disease market and have best-in-class products in our portfolio in addition to a pipeline of increasing value."

Highlights of the Capital Markets Day include:

Sobi has tripled the number of haemophilia patients treated with Sobi's products since end of 2016, confirming the value that Elocta® and Alprolix® bring to patients and to driving an increased market share. The Haemophilia franchise is expected to grow strongly and continue to capture market share in 2019.

Gamifant® (emapalumab) was launched in the US in January 2019. Gamifant, the only approved treatment for primary haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) in the US, addresses a large unmet medical need. Sobi filed for approval in the EU in August 2018.

The acquisition of Synagis was concluded in January 2019, and the integration has been completed. All 135 AstraZeneca employees working with Synagis in the US have joined Sobi, which has now launched initiatives to improve patient access and service. In the first quarter 2019, in-market growth has improved to 2 per cent.

The company has shown continuous growth and maintained strong profitability – despite focused investments in growth areas. "For 2019 we expect strong balanced growth, an improved gross margin and continued strong cash-flow generation creating headroom for acquisitions," says Oelkers. Earlier communicated guidance for full-year 2019 remains unchanged.

An on-demand webcast from the Capital Markets Day will be available on Sobi's website on Thursday, 15 May.

About Sobi™

At Sobi, we are transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases. As a specialised international biopharmaceutical company, we provide sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care. We bring something rare to rare diseases – a belief in the strength of focus, the power of agility and the potential of the people we are dedicated to serving. The hard work and dedication of our approximately 1050 employees around the globe has been instrumental in our success across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa, leading to total revenues of SEK 9.1 billion in 2018.

