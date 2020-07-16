Rare TX Lakefront Estate Sell Off Event

3rd largest lake in Texas

Convenient to Dallas

Heavy weathered covered boat slips

Equestrian Trails

Paved roads

Underground utilities

Central water

Spectacular Lake Views

Some of the best shoreline on the lake

Prices start at just $89,900 for 1-acre properties including a boat slip. An additional $2,000 discount will be given to First Responders and Essential Workers. "This is one of the most spectacular stretches of shoreline on the lake, demand is extremely high in the Dallas market and our prices are low," says Marcus Smith, The Managing Partner of Admiral Shores, who expects a robust turnout for the event. Showings started booking by phone last week. Calling is recommended during business hours.

Attendees will be coming throughout the day from 10:00 am until the final showing at 4:00pm. Information about attending this event can be found online at www.admiralshores.com or by calling 877-819-9441.

CONTACT: Land Specialist, [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Land & Lakes