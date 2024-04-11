Rarebird Inc., Founders of the First-Ever Jitterless Coffee, Announces Securement of Notable Patent for Px Coffee Formulation

Rarebird is the first and only company to receive a Px Coffee Formulation patent - this is something the team has been working on since the inception of the business in 2020. Until recently, there have been two types of coffee available to consumers: Coffee with caffeine and coffee without caffeine (decaf). In the future, consumers will now have a superior, third option - a coffee without compromise: Px Coffee.

"The securement of our latest patent is a testament to the team's hard work and dedication – we have been head down focused on getting this over the finish line and are beyond excited to share this notable milestone with the world," states Jeffery Dietrich, Co-Founder and CEO. Dietrich continues, "We believe that Px Coffee offers all of caffeine's benefits without any of its drawbacks, and we look forward to introducing it to the world in 2024 and beyond."

Rarebird is coffee, but a whole lot better. Instead of caffeine, Rarebird's patented coffee contains Px, the world's first caffeine replacement that improves your morning ritual. The coffee tastes and is brewed like any coffee; the difference is in how you feel afterwards.

Compared to regular, caffeinated coffee, people who've switched to Px feel better during the day and sleep better at night. That's because unlike caffeine, Px doesn't make you feel jittery, anxious, or over-caffeinated. Px is also metabolized faster than caffeine so you can drink Px coffee later in the afternoon without it affecting your sleep quality.

Rarebird, Inc was founded in 2020 by Jeffrey Dietrich, PhD and AD Andracchio and is based in San Leandro, CA and Winston-Salem, NC. The company was also recently voted "Best New Product" by the Specialty Coffee Association at their 2023 Expo in Portland, OR.

Today, Rarebird's Px Coffee is offered exclusively online. In the future, Rarebird expects Px Coffee to be offered anywhere where coffee is currently served: If coffee is there today, Px Coffee will be there tomorrow. Rarebird is currently seeking B2B partners for 2025 and beyond.

To learn more, please visit https://rarebird.coffee/ or check out the company's Instagram .

