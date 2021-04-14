Rarebreed Veterinary Partners Appoints Dr. Christina Tran and Dr. Amy Wallis to Its Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Maine, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rarebreed Veterinary Partners, a thriving community of veterinary hospitals whose mission is to create a premier animal hospital experience for patients and clients and is the employer of choice for veterinary healthcare teams, announced today it had added two members to its board of directors.

Christina V. Tran, DVM, associate professor and clinical relations lead veterinarian at The University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine, has spent more than half her career working with small animals in private practice, shelter medicine, and as a house call practice owner. She has taught in the veterinary technology program at Portland Community College in Portland, Oregon, and served as veterinary technology program director at Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine. She is also a founding board member and immediate past president of the Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association. Dr. Tran graduated from the University of California, Davis, with a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences and received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

"I'm thrilled to join the Rarebreed Veterinary Partners board of directors," Dr. Tran said. "I look forward to actively participating and sharing my ideas to help transform the veterinary profession. Through their actions and words, Rarebreed Veterinary Partners strives to be a place where the entire veterinary team thrives, new technologies are embraced, the human-animal bond is strengthened, and pets receive excellent medical care."

Amy Wallis is an experienced human resources and organizational development leader in both the business and academic worlds. As chief human resources officer for Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions, she is guiding the organization through a significant merger and cultural transition, advancing its position as a leader in the electrical industry. As a professor of practice in organizational behavior and ethics at the Wake Forest University School of Business, she uses her professional experience to connect theory to practice, teaching courses on leadership, team development, business ethics and change management. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in international business from The University of Scranton and a Master of Science and Ph.D. in counseling psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Dr. Wallis commented, "Rarebreed's commitment to supporting its veterinary partners with cutting-edge business practices and investment in people is exceptional. I am excited to be part of the growth of this organization and look forward to advancing the Rarebreed mission."

Dan Espinal, Rarebreed co-founder and chief executive officer, added, "I am thrilled to welcome Drs. Tran and Wallis to our board of directors. I'm confident that their backgrounds, experiences and insights will provide our community with the perspective and knowledge that will accelerate our ability to reimagine the veterinary experience in ways we hadn't yet considered. I look forward to working with and learning from them."

"Rarebreed was founded to create exceptional work experiences for hospital teams," said Sean Miller, Rarebreed co-founder and chief operating officer. "The addition of Dr. Tran and Dr. Wallis to our board reflects our commitment to develop unique solutions that shape the future of work in veterinary medicine."

Rarebreed Veterinary Partners is a thriving community of veterinary hospitals that goes the extra mile to create exceptional work experiences, one partnership at a time. We pride ourselves in building trusted, lasting relationships with our partners. We continue to create a broad network of practices that value healthcare teams, provide compassionate care and offer the innovation and tools necessary for them to grow, improve and maximize relationships. For more information, visit rarebreedvet.com.

