Rarecells, Inc. announces a breakthrough publication on Circulating Giant Cancer Cells detected in patients with MDS

NEW YORK and PARIS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rarecells is thrilled to announce its breakthrough publication, written in partnership with the team of Dr. Azra Raza from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, revealing for the first time the presence of circulating giant cancer cells (CGCCs) in patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) at risk of developing acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The Medical Oncology journal article, entitled "Circulating cancer giant cells with unique characteristics frequently found in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)", reports results of a collaborative study using Rarecells' highly sensitive proprietary ISET® technology to isolate circulating Giant Cells.

MDS are incurable blood diseases that have the potential to transform into AML. The research study identified tumor markers on circulating Giant Cells in MDS patients, proving their cancer nature. These tumor markers were not present in the circulating Giant Cells of healthy subjects. 

"Giant Cells have demonstrated important links to the development of cancer and may be the culprit of cancer formation and recurrence," said Patrizia Paterlini-Brechot, Emeritus Professor at University Paris Cité and President of Rarecells. "We are excited to be working with Dr Raza and her team and developing new knowledge which has the potential to improve the way we treat liquid cancers."

"This paper is the culmination of several years of collaborative research. It is an important contribution to the field of Giant Cells and to the field of liquid cancers. Understanding the origins of cancer and finding "the first cancer cells" is essential to saving patient lives through early detection and development of more precise and targeted treatments " said Dr. Raza, author of the best-selling book The First Cell and the Human Costs of Pursuing Cancer to the Last.

Rarecells Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development of non-invasive early cancer detection tests based on Rarecells' ISET® platform technology able to extract from blood without loss cancer cells from any type of cancer. Cancer cells extracted by ISET® are then reliably identified through AI-powered immune-morpho molecular analyses. This approach is believed to be a significant advancement in the highly sensitive non-invasive detection of cancer's signals providing a powerful tool to eradicate cancer through its early and timely treatment.

