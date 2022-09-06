Rarecells, Inc. announces Appointment of New Director to the Board

Dr. Neil Gunn to join the Rarecells, Inc. Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rarecells, Inc. today announced the appointment of Dr. Neil Gunn, a recognized leader and expert in the diagnostic space, as an independent Board Director.

"We are delighted to welcome Neil as Board Director. With his broad understanding of diagnostics and the Liquid Biopsy space he is well-positioned to provide valuable perspectives and insight across a broad spectrum of topics, from strategic development to operational expertise and go-to- market potential for our products" said Pr. Patrizia Paterlini-Bréchot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rarecells, Inc.

"Neil will bring important experience to our Board, from strategic opportunities to business management, leadership, operations and sustainability. His nomination exemplifies Rarecells' commitment to best-in-class corporate governance. We look forward to his contribution to our Board," said Davide Bréchot, Rarecells' Deputy CEO and Secretary.

Dr. Gunn has recognized management experience in both large and small company settings, as well as within the liquid biopsy, sequencing, assay development, and go-to-market strategies. He has served as Chief Executive Officer at IDbyDNA, a metagenomics company acquired by Illumina in June of 2022. Dr. Gunn was the Head of Global Business at Roche Molecular Systems for 7 years followed by the position of President and Head of Roche Sequencing for further 5 years.

Dr. Gunn said "I'm thrilled to be joining the Board of Directors at Rarecells, a highly innovative company in the field of liquid biopsy where such disruptive molecular products will shape the future of predictive oncology. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth, strategic positioning and journey."

Rarecells Inc. is a leading company in the development of innovative non-invasive tests for very Early Cancer Diagnosis based on a proprietary hypersensitive AI-based Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) and CTC-DNA detection. Founded in 2012, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and laboratories in New York and Paris.

