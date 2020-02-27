RareCyte announces the first blood-to-result PD-L1 Circulating Tumor Cell Assay

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RareCyte announces a liquid biopsy blood test for programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), enabling customers to evaluate PD-L1 expression on circulating tumor cells (CTCs) with industry leading sensitivity. PD-L1 is a biomarker that directs checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy treatment and liquid biopsy offers a noninvasive method to evaluate biomarker expression for treatment selection and patient monitoring in clinical research.

With the RareCyte PD-L1 assay and the AccuCyte®-CyteFinder® system, blood from a single tube is processed to cells for CTC enumeration and PD-L1 biomarker expression analysis, and to plasma for optional cfDNA analysis. Single CTCs can also be retrieved using the CytePicker® Module for sequencing analysis. As a result, the RareCyte assay provides the first comprehensive liquid biopsy solution for PD-L1 analysis.

The PD-L1 Panel Kit was validated based on rigorous requirements set to clinical standards. Tad George, PhD, SVP of Biology R&D at RareCyte noted, "Our approach to assay development and validation is centered on creating globally deployable products that combine the sensitivity, specificity, and precision required for multi-center clinical trials for CTC enumeration and phenotyping. In addition, the RareCyte platform enables cell-free DNA analysis on the same sample, providing a comprehensive assessment of patient status."

Joe Victor, CEO of RareCyte, said "We released this new assay as a response to customer feedback from an earlier generation assay still in use today and we anticipate that this PD-L1 Panel Kit will be utilized in a variety of exploratory clinical research this year." The PD-L1 Panel Kit is now available for purchase. More information on the PD-L1 Panel Kit and the RareCyte platform is available at https://rarecyte.com/rareplex-pd-l1/.

RareCyte products are for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About RareCyte, Inc.

RareCyte offers precision biology instruments, consumables and reagents for the analysis and capture of rare cells from blood and tissue. The company has deep experience in developing advanced precision life science systems used in cutting-edge labs worldwide. Our customers perform innovative research, bring new therapeutics to market, and perform a wide range of single cell applications in oncology and disease research. For more information about RareCyte, visit rarecyte.com.

