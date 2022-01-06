RareCyte® Inc. reports significant 2021 growth of Precision Biology™ Services business and customer uptake of Orion™ Spatial Biology instruments and reagents

RareCyte's full-service CLIA-certified laboratory provides custom assay development and tissue-based spatial profiling. Tweet this

"RareCyte products and services are supported by an infrastructure that includes ISO13485 certification with a rigorous Quality Management System and CLIA Lab accreditation to support customer requirements" said Leighton Howells, Senior Vice President of Biopharma Partnerships. "Our clients appreciate our focus on data quality, turn-around-time and responsiveness to meet their individual program needs."

The company has also seen significant uptake of their novel Orion platform including instruments and consumables for single-round highly multiplexed immunofluorescence staining and imaging of standard FFPE or fresh frozen tissue with additional benefits of industry-standard H&E and IHC modes. Combining speed and resolution, Orion enables comprehensive phenotypic profiling and characterization of tissue architecture, tumor heterogeneity, and immune response for whole slides in hours versus platforms that require multi-day workflows.

About RareCyte: RareCyte provides Precision Biology products and services for discovery, translational research, and clinical diagnostics. The Orion spatial biology platform enables same-day, 20 channel multiplexed tissue analysis. Our comprehensive liquid biopsy offering enables CTC and other rare cell characterization and single cell retrieval for molecular analysis, and CDx development.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

For more information about RareCyte, visit www.rarecyte.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

601 Fourth Avenue

Seattle, WA 98121

USA Phone: 855-RARECYTE

Fax: (206) 455-9089

www.rarecyte.com

SOURCE RareCyte, Inc.