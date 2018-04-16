RareCyte introduces the CyteFinder® HT instrument at AACR for high throughput slide-based imaging optimized for single cell Liquid Biopsy

SEATTLE, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RareCyte, Inc., a global rare cell detection and liquid biopsy company, announces its newest product, CyteFinder HT in conjunction with the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago April 15 through 18. CyteFinder HT, RareCyte's newest member of the CyteFinder family, enables high-speed whole slide imaging with up to six channels specifically designed for the needs of high throughput liquid biopsy applications. The CyteFinder HT incorporates slide cassettes for unattended imaging of up to 80 slides and enables processing of up to 140 slides in 24 hours for cells, blood smears, or tissue samples. CyteFinder HT is an open system, leveraging customer developed assays or RareCyte's validated assays for use in oncology, immuno-oncology, and prenatal applications. Slide images are Open Microscopy Environment (OME) compatible so they may be integrated into existing analytical workflows. The integrated CyteMapper® software can rapidly and automatically identify target cell candidates. For circulating tumor cell (CTC) applications, the CyteMapper software has cutting-edge machine learning algorithms that rank-score target cells, reducing review time and increasing reviewer concordance. CyteFinder HT complements RareCyte's existing ground-breaking CyteFinder instrument with integrated CytePicker® module, combining dual-slide loading with superb single-cell retrieval to enable cell identification, classification and downstream single-cell molecular applications. RareCyte will be exhibiting all products and applications including the new CyteFinder HT at AACR, booth 3252.