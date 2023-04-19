Rarefied Air: The Dyrt Reveals the Top 10 Hardest-to-Book Fire Towers

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has compiled a list of the hardest-to-book fire towers in the United States . These structures offer campers unforgettable views — if you can get a reservation.

"Camping has the ability to offer people once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. Even if going back to the same campground, no two experiences are ever exactly the same," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "Fire towers take uniqueness to another level, literally and figuratively. You can be hundreds of feet up in the air with a 360-degree view of pristine mountains."

Fire towers were built in the early to mid-1900s and used to spot wildfires before technological advancements rendered them mostly obsolete. Many of these historic structures are now highly sought-after campgrounds with only one available campsite.

The Dyrt's 2023 Camping Report found that it was five times harder to find an available campsite to book in 2022 than it was in 2019. Campers can use The Dyrt Alerts to be notified of cancellations.

Double Arrow Lookout in Montana is open just 16 days of the year, and only accepts one-night reservations. Girard Lookout in California, which was built in 1931 and restored in 1997, is bookable 153 days of the year. Both are typically 100 percent booked up. Indian Ridge Lookout, which sits above the treeline of the Willamette National Forest in Oregon, is still staffed to this day during emergencies. Previous season data shows it was booked 102 out of 103 available dates.

Here is the complete list of the Top 10 hardest-to-book fire towers in the U.S. :

Double Arrow Lookout, Seeley Lake, Montana ; 16 of 16 days, 100% booked Evergreen Mountain Lookout, Leavenworth, Washington ; 44 of 44 days, 100% booked Deadwood Lookout Rec Cabin, Garden Valley, Idaho ; 98 of 98 days, 100% booked Bald Mountain Lookout, Harvard, Idaho ; 101 of 101 days, 100% booked Garver Mountain Lookout, Troy, Montana ; 113 of 113 days, 100% booked Girard Ridge Lookout, McCloud, California ; 153 of 153 days, 100% booked Fivemile Butte Lookout, Dufur, Oregon ; 362 of 365 days, 99.2% booked Oak Flat Lookout, Bakersfield, California ; 228 of 230 days, 99.1% booked Sheep Mountain Fire Lookout, Buffalo, Wyoming ; 107 of 108 days, 99.1% booked Indian Ridge Lookout, Blue River, Oregon ; 102 of 103 days, 99% booked

