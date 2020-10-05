Rarekind Unveils its New Glittering Eye Makeup Products on Amazon

Entering the US online market in August, Rarekind, the winner of Allure Magazine's "Best of Beauty Award" and "Editor's Pick" in Korea, presents an overwhelmingly glamorous glitter for those who are fed up with the usual blandness of other kinds of glitter. The 5 shades and shadows come in a shimmering finish that will make eyes pop. When the glittery shadows are applied to cheek bones and collarbones, their light and natural glow can make entire face look lifted.

As a brand with environmentally conscious, the new eyeshadow collection has been formulated without any animal oil, animal ingredients and any ingredients that have been tested on animals.

Rarekind Ready To Crush Shadow：

5 colors available-01 New Rules, 02 Lucky Punch, 03 My Match, 04 Straight, and 05 Hit

No caking sparkling glitter

As much sparkle as a user wants

Long-lasting glitter

Rarekind Ready To Crush Shadows are now available on US Amazon.

About Rarekind

Rarekind is a professional color makeup brand launched by Korea's leading beauty company Amorepacific in 2018. The brand is for those who have outstanding attraction, uniqueness and who can deliver their own story with compelling identity. Rarekind aims to show "makeup doesn't have to be boring or neat -- it can be playful and expressive."

Official Site: www.rarekind.com

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/rarekind_official/



