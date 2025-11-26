RareMed Recognized as Fastest-Growing Company in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RareMed, the nation's leader in patient support and patient access solutions for complex therapies, is thrilled to announce it has been recognized by the Pittsburgh Business Times as the Fastest Growing Company in the City of Pittsburgh. Presented at the publication's annual Fast 50 awards, this prestigious accolade celebrates the remarkable growth achieved by RareMed between 2022 and 2024, and represents RareMed's fourth consecutive year as a finalist in the regional competition. However, this is not a story of rapid expansion—instead, it's a testament to controlled, strategic growth driven by the right people, the right partners, the right forethought, and the right values.

Nearly two dozen members of Team RareMed attended the Pittsburgh Business Times' Fast 50 Awards, where RareMed took top honors as the Fastest Growing Company in Pittsburgh. President Douglas Gebhard highlighted how RareMed's success has been attributable to controlled growth and an uncompromising focus on patient and team member satisfaction.

Nearly two dozen RareMed team members were present at the Rivers Casino near Downtown Pittsburgh for the Pittsburgh Business Times' award ceremony. When President Dr. Douglas Gebhard took the stage to deliver remarks, his tone was appreciative and humble, as he discussed RareMed's commitment to growing the right way. He highlighted how RareMed's growth is merely a byproduct of a carefully orchestrated process that aligns with its mission to enhance patient care. By focusing on patient satisfaction, team satisfaction, and controlled partner selection, RareMed has been able to achieve noteworthy growth metrics without diluting quality, culture, or reputation.

"I am so proud of what this team has been able to achieve since the company was founded seven years ago," said RareMed Chairman & CEO Dr. Gordon Vanscoy. "We are proud to have developed a playbook for success centered around delivering uncompromising care to patients suffering from the most complex of conditions."

From 2022 to 2024, RareMed achieved revenue growth of 359%, or a 189% compound annual growth rate, which was enough to earn the company the #1 spot. A perennial winner, RareMed achieved rankings of #6, #20, and #9 in 2022, 2023, and 2024 respectively.

"Though we're proud of our growth, we don't judge ourselves on our growth," said RareMed President Dr. Douglas Gebhard. "Our focus is on the work that will win us awards for patient satisfaction, or national recognition for the quality of our culture. We're humbled to achieve this honor by doing it the right way—focusing on our reputation for care, and letting the work speak for itself."

RareMed was recently named MMIT's Patient Choice Award winner for 2025, after delivering the highest average patient satisfaction scores of any specialty pharmacy-related entity for the past three years, including an impressive, perfect 100-point net promoter score in Q1 2025. RareMed has also been a perennial finalist in USA Today's national Top Workplaces competition, Newsweek/WSJ's national Most Loved Workplaces competition, as well as the Pittsburgh Business Times' own Best Places to Work competition, taking first place in its size category in 2022.

Following the Fast 50 ceremony, the Pittsburgh Business Times released an inspiring article about RareMed's reputation-focused rise. Evan Rosenberg, Market President and Publisher at the Pittsburgh Business Times, commented, "RareMed's success has been remarkable. The company's growth that placed them at number one on this year's Fast 50, is clearly a result of a commitment to excellence and achievement. We can't wait to see what comes next for this Pittsburgh success story!"

Dr. Vanscoy added, "We're proud to work with the Pittsburgh Business Times to come together to support economic drivers in our city. We're humbled to be surrounded by so many influential and innovative leaders in the region. As always, I've challenged our team to work to repeat this success by doing things the right way: taking the right opportunities with the right partners, and investing in our growing, talented team. If we continue to focus on our reputation for patient care, growth will come."

