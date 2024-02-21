RAREVIEW CAPITAL ANNOUNCES AN ETF CLOSURE

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Collaborative Investment Series Trust (the "Trust") has determined that it is in the best interests of shareholders to liquidate the Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (Cboe BZX: FLTN) (the "Fund"), a series of the Trust, following a recommendation by the Fund's investment adviser, Rareview Capital LLC.

The Board has determined to liquidate the Fund with the liquidation payment to shareholders expected to take place on or about February 29, 2024 ("Liquidation Date"). After the close of business on February 20, 2024, the Fund will not accept creation orders. The last day of trading in the Fund on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. (the "Exchange") will be February 29, 2024. Shareholders should be aware that while the Fund is preparing to liquidate, it will not be pursuing its stated investment objective or engaging in any business activities except for the purposes of winding up its business and affairs, preserving the value of its assets, paying its liabilities, and distributing its remaining assets to shareholders.

Shareholders may sell their holdings of the Fund on the Exchange until market close on February 29, 2024, and may incur typical transaction fees from their broker-dealer. The Fund's shares will no longer trade on the Exchange after market close on February 29, 2024, and the shares will be subsequently delisted. Shareholders who do not sell their shares of the Fund before market close on February 29, 2024, will receive cash equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares, which will include any capital gains and dividends, in the cash portion of their brokerage accounts, on or about the Liquidation Date.

Shareholders generally will recognize a capital gain or loss equal to the amount received for their shares over their adjusted basis in such shares. You may wish to consult your tax advisor about your particular situation.

About Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor. We build goals-based investment management strategies that can be accessed through ETFs, sub-advisory/dual contract, model portfolios, or by opening an account directly with us.

Rareview Capital LLC is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, and can be reached at 212-475-8664. For additional information, please visit www.rareviewcapital.com.

IMPORTANT RISK CONSIDERATIONS

This press release is for informational purposes only. It is not an offer or recommendation to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any particular trading strategy. Further, none of the information and material in this communication is intended to constitute legal advice, tax advice, investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.rareviewcapital.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Not insured by FDIC/NCUSIF or any federal government agency. No bank guarantee. Not a deposit. May lose value.

Distributed by ACA Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

