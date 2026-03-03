RAREVIEW CAPITAL ETF SUITE SURPASSES $250 MILLION

Strong inflows and sustained demand drive firm's continued growth

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rareview Capital LLC announced today that assets under management (AUM) across its exchange-traded fund (ETF) suite have surpassed $250 million, marking a significant growth milestone for the firm.

Rareview Capital serves as investment adviser or sub-adviser to seven ETFs, offering investors access to a diversified range of strategies spanning liquid alternatives and income-oriented solutions.

"Our ETF assets have increased 48% since the fourth quarter of last year, reflecting strong momentum and growing investor confidence in our approach. This milestone is a testament to the trust our clients place in us, the depth of our investment team, and our unwavering commitment to goals-based investing," said Neil Azous, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Rareview Capital.

Through more than five years of performance—across a pandemic recovery, inflation pressures, a historic interest-rate hiking cycle, and an increasingly concentrated equity market—Rareview Capital's strategies have focused on delivering high alpha, stronger risk-adjusted returns, and shallower drawdowns.

"While we appreciate external recognition, including Morningstar ratings, what matters most is the durability and consistency of the track record behind our ETF suite," Azous added.

Rareview Capital continues to expand its goals-based investment solutions designed to support investors across growth, capital preservation, income spending, and wealth-transfer objectives.

About Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor specializing in goals-based investment management strategies. The firm's solutions are available through ETFs, sub-advisory and dual-contract arrangements, model portfolios, or direct client accounts. Rareview Capital is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, please visit www.rareviewcapital.com or contact the firm at 212-475-8664.

