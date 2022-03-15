RAREVIEW CAPITAL'S DYNAMIC FIXED INCOME CEF STRATEGY WINS FIXED INCOME STRATEGY OF THE YEAR AT SMARTX 2022 VIRTUAL AWARDS

Winners were selected across 11 categories from among 978 eligible strategies available on the SMArtX UMA platform, based on annual data collected for the period ending December 31, 2021. The 11 awards categories were grouped by market cap, investment methodology, and direct indexes. The winning strategies were scored on a weighted, quantitative system where Rareview Capital's Dynamic Fixed Income CEF strategy outperformed 62 of its peers to bring home the award.

The Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income CEF Strategy has a five-year track record and was added as a model portfolio on SMArtX in March 2021. The strategy seeks to combine the traditional benefits of a dynamic fixed income strategy with the non-traditional advantages of closed-end funds.

"The 2022 SMArtX Virtual Awards winners designation marks a higher echelon of asset management excellence illustrated by an ability to outperform industry benchmarks and a certain subset of their peers," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Rareview Capital not only ranked #1 in performance but also #2 in the three-year annualized return, scoring to amass enough points to bring home the award for Fixed Income Strategy of the Year."

"We are honored to have our Dynamic Fixed Income CEF Strategy named as the Fixed Income Strategy of the Year on the SMArtX Advisory platform. A seminal investment issue for investors is how to find sufficient income in a low interest rate environment while balancing risk. Most traditional fixed income products had negative performance in 2021. Conversely, our strategy delivered a double-digit return. It underscores our ongoing commitment to seek to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and a high distribution yield for our investors in all market environments. After a rigorous evaluation process by SMArtX, winning the Fixed Income Strategy of the Year should provide investors with a high degree of confidence that they are investing in a sound income solution." – Neil Azous, Chief Investment Officer

This year's winners will be featured in the upcoming SMArtX 2022 Virtual Awards Webinar and Podcast series available on Spotify and Amazon Music. Topics ranging from portfolio construction to risk mitigation will be addressed by award-winning institutional money managers in addition to current views on positioning portfolios amid uncertainty for 2022.

For more information on the SMArtX 2022 Virtual Awards and to watch a replay for a limited time, please visit https://www.smartxadvisory.com/2022-awards-home-page/.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com.

About Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor. We build goals-based investment management strategies that can be accessed through ETFs, sub-advisory/dual contract, model portfolios, or by opening an account directly with us. Rareview Capital LLC is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, and can be reached at 212-475-8664. For additional information, please visit www.rareviewcapital.com.

Disclosures

The rankings shown may not be representative of any one client's experience because they reflect an average of all, or a sample of all, the experiences of adviser's clients.

This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to buy, hold, or sell an interest in any investment or any other security, including any investment with Rareview Capital LLC ("RVC") or any of its affiliates or any other related investment advisory services. This material is not designed to cover every aspect of the relevant markets and is not intended to be used as a general guide to investing or as a source of any specific investment recommendation. This material does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice, nor is it a substitute for such professional advice or services, nor should it be used as a basis for any decision or action that may affect your business. Before making any decision or taking any action that may affect your business, you should consult a qualified professional adviser. All opinions and views constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time without notice. In preparing this material, RVC has relied upon data supplied by third parties. RVC does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein in light of later circumstances or events. RVC does not represent the information herein is accurate, true or complete, makes no warranty, express or implied, regarding the information herein, and shall not be liable for any losses, damages, costs or expenses relating to its adequacy, accuracy, truth, completeness or use. This material is subject to a more complete description and does not contain all of the information necessary to make any investment decision, including, but not limited to, the risks, fees and investment strategies of an investment. All investments carry a certain degree of risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that an investment will provide positive performance over any period of time. There are specific risks that apply to investment strategies. Securities highlighted or discussed in this communication are mentioned for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation for these securities. RVC actively manages client portfolios and securities discussed in this communication may or may not be held in such portfolios at any given time. Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to their net asset value. These risks should be reviewed carefully before taking any investment action. Since no one investment style or manager is suitable for all types of investors, this site is provided for informational purposes only. The statements contained herein are the opinions of RVC. This site contains no investment advice or recommendations. Individual investor results will vary. Rareview Capital LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

