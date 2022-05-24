Rarible To Access Gasless and Carbon Neutral Gaming NFTs via Immutable X

SYDNEY, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rarible Protocol, the leading open source and multi-chain NFT protocol, is integrating with Immutable X's leading Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution on Ethereum. This successful collaboration will enable projects building upon the protocol to instantly trade high-quality gaming NFTs on Ethereum via Immutable X, without any gas fees or negative impact on the environment.

Rarible Protocol gives users access to a decentralized exchange, NFT minting and smart contracts, and an open source NFT indexer that enables creators or projects to easily launch NFT marketplaces. Among Rarible Protocol's projects is the independent Rarible.com marketplace, a top community-centric, multi-chain NFT marketplace.

As Rarible's mission is to stay ahead of the evolving industry and ensure its growing community is given the best gaming NFT experiences, it has chosen to integrate with Immutable X's L2 scaling solution. Immutable X was built using Immutable's in-depth knowledge in blockchain gaming and StarkWare's bleeding-edge zk-rollup technology. As a result, Rarible's integration with Immutable X will provide an incredible opportunity for gaming NFT projects and collectibles to launch or drop within Rarible's ecosystem seamlessly while leveraging Immutable X's low cost and carbon-neutral economy. Plus, users will be able to enjoy ridiculously high transaction speeds and access to Ethereum's battle-tested security.

Among the many benefits this partnership will bring, the most important is Rarible's ability to access Immutable X's open orderbook. This means that developers building on Rarible Protocol and Rarible.com marketplace users are able to access existing and future high quality content powered by Immutable X. Ultimately, the partnership will enhance liquidity for Rarible's ecosystem in the long term.

"The NFT industry's ongoing growth presents endless opportunities for creators, collectors, and developers. But to enjoy the best experience, ecosystem participants must be able to seamlessly explore and engage with the various communities and projects across the expansive blockchain space," said Alex Salnikov, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Rarible. "Rarible's integration with Immutable X marks a significant milestone in our roadmap to become the leading multi-chain NFT marketplace and protocol offering enhanced interoperability across NFT communities. We are thrilled to now be able to offer the Rarible community access to the many thriving collections and projects across the Immutable X ecosystem."

"We are beyond excited to announce one of our largest marketplace integrations to date with Rarible. Every game and trade on Immutable will now be accessible to Rarible's million monthly users," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder at Immutable. "This is a landmark step for Immutable's open orderbook and I could not be more thrilled to work with the Rarible team in enabling the world to trade gaming assets and more on L2 Ethereum."

About Rarible.com

Rarible is a multi-chain, community-centric marketplace for NFTs. Launched in 2019 by Alexei Falin and Alex Salnikov, Rarible offers a platform to artists and collectors looking to create, collect, and trade digital collectibles. Since its inception, Rarible has grown rapidly and has become one of the most well-known and highly ranked NFT projects in the market, backed by Venrock and CoinFund. For more information, please visit www.rarible.com and follow the team on Twitter at @rarible and Instagram at @rarible.

About Rarible Protocol

Rarible Protocol is a set of tools for NFT builders composed of a decentralized exchange, NFT minting smart contracts and open source NFT indexer compatible with Ethereum, Tezos, Flow, Polygon, and Solana. It was developed by Rarible.com, and later inherited by Rarible DAO, governed by $RARI token holders. For more information, please visit www.rarible.org and follow Rarible DAO on Twitter at @raribledao or on our Discord.

About Immutable X

Immutable X, powering the world of NFTs, is the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs to enable gas-free minting and trading, while not compromising the security of the most used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. The solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000 transactions per second), and fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X has announced integrations with leading marketplaces and is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, Highrise, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium, MyCryptoHeroes+).

