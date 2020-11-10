Rarified-Environment Technology Start-Up NoviSphere™ Emerges From Stealth Mode, Launches Pathogen-Eradication System

The company's initial commercial product is NoviSphere™ PE 254, a cost-effective, high-performance UV pathogen-eradication system that delivers the highest possible degree of cleanliness to any environment. Its patent-pending design uses germicidal (254nm) UV-C lamps, fully contained and sealed inside the unit, and proprietary baffling technology to kill up to 99.99% of airborne viruses, bacteria and mold spores. The system continuously removes all pathogens safely and reliably using a variable speed control, providing up to four complete air changes per hour in an average room. The compact system can be used in virtually any large public setting, including, but not limited to, hospitals, schools, warehouses, manufacturing plants, hospitality, mass transit centers, sports facilities, and industrial and commercial settings.

NoviSphere PE 254's effectiveness has been scientifically validated through extensive independent testing conducted at the University of Minnesota. The results confirmed it eradicated 99.99% of an aerosol coronavirus strain – specifically, HuCov229E, a single-stranded RNA virus similar to COVID-19 that causes respiratory illnesses in humans. Testing on the COVID-19 virus will occur when cultures are available in the scientific community. Additionally, further testing is planned in 2021 to verify 99.9999999% eradication (1 part per billion, or ppb).

Long used to disinfect air and environments, UV-C light works to kill or inactivate microorganisms by destroying nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA. According to Chris Hogan, PhD, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Minnesota, "Intense UV-C light has a proven track record of virus inactivation in aerosols. Published papers in Aerosol Science & Technology show it is particularly effective against single-stranded RNA viruses. Coronaviruses – and more specifically, SARS-CoV-2 – are single-stranded RNA viruses and would be highly susceptible to UV-C activation. Sealed, ducted UV-C sources with flow rates above 10 CFM are an effective approach."

The NoviSphere leadership team, helmed by CEO Paul Lockhart, has a combined 100 years of experience bringing the most advanced solutions to consumers through space technologies, laboratory cleanrooms, biological eradication, consumer product design, retail, and now, eradication of viral contaminants. This highly experienced roster of experts is working together to drive NoviSphere's growth and product development.

"At NoviSphere, our mission is to deliver confidence and safety to customers in their communities, workplaces and businesses," said Lockhart. "The rarified environments we enable through our technologies are pathogen and particulate free – essentially, a magnitude better than today's stringent ultraclean standards. NoviSphere PE 254, designed to effectively monitor and maintain pathogen-free living and working air environments 24 hours each day, delivers you the peace of mind necessary to go about your life and work, knowing you, your family or your employees are breathing virus- and bacteria-free pristine air. As a former astronaut entrusted with some of our nation's most critical assets, I can think of no endeavor more important than what we are embarking on at NoviSphere."

Pricing and Availability

NoviSphere™ PE 254 pathogen-eradication systems can be purchased now, with installation and volume deliveries beginning in early 2021. The units will be available through a variety of commercial options, with pricing varying by application and total area of the space where the unit(s) will be installed. Contact [email protected] for more information or a quote.

ABOUT NOVISPHERE

NoviSphere stands for "new environments." We deliver viral, pathogen and bacteria-free environments for a variety of applications and industries through demonstrated barrier protection and assured environmental quality. Our integrated components and pathogen-eradication systems are based on validated scientific methods that eliminate biohazardous material and other airborne contaminants from enclosed settings of any size, while our rarified, "move-in-ready" environments are designed to eliminate risk and promote occupant health and safety. To learn more, visit www.novisphere.com.

