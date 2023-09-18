Rarimo Foundation Launches MetaMask Snap, RariMe, Enabling Cryptocurrencies and Identity Credentials To Be Stored and Managed From A Single Wallet

News provided by

Rarimo

18 Sep, 2023, 10:30 ET

  • In a single swoop, MetaMask's millions of users will instantly have access to identity management and storage
  • Users will no longer have to switch between identity wallets and asset wallets
  • Credentials on RariMe will be fully multi-chain. Users will not have to issue separate proofs for separate chains; instead, they can use their credentials seamlessly across Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Avalanche

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rarimo Foundation has launched RariMe, a MetaMask Snap that enables MetaMask users to store and manage identity credentials through their MetaMask wallet, developed by Consensys.

RariMe is built with MetaMask's Snaps platform, which launched on 12 September and allows developers to build applications that can bring new functionalities to MetaMask's users. 

RariMe introduces an entirely new social identity function to MetaMask and ends wallet fragmentation; users will no longer have to switch between their identity and digital asset wallets. In a single swoop, MetaMask users will instantly have access to identity storage and privacy-enhancing Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKPs) generation and management. Given that in 2022, MetaMask surpassed 100 million users, this significantly expands the presence of digital identity.

RariMe also further improves the user experience, by ensuring that all credentials are fully multi-chain. For one of the first times in Web3, users will not have to issue separate proofs for separate chains. Instead, they can issue a proof on the chain of their choice and then use it seamlessly across Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Avalanche. This is possible because RariMe was built atop of interoperability protocol, Rarimo, which enables state replication and on-chain verification.

Lasha Antadze, Co-Founder of Rarify Labs, commented, "RariMe snap dramatically improves the user experience around digital identities. Users will no longer have to switch between multiple apps and interfaces and the friction between identities and crypto has been removed. This will fuel the growth of the digital identity space and the many emerging Web3 movements that require identities, including decentralized social media and on-chain gaming."

"MetaMask is thrilled to welcome Rarimo as one of the trailblazing builders for MetaMask Snaps. We strongly believe that permissionless innovation is fundamental to a decentralized ecosystem. With Snaps, we're not just expanding features; we're excited to see Rarimo use Snaps to open the doors to digital identities, credentials management, and decentralized social protocols, ultimately empowering our users like never before," said Christian Montoya, Product Lead at MetaMask Snaps.

From launch, RariMe will be integrated with Rarimo's Proof-of-Humanity plug-in which was released last month to enable users to leverage identity credentials from Unstoppable Domains, Civic, and Gitcoin to prove that they are humans and not bots. RariMe will automatically provide users with an end-to-end flow on the reputation-building platforms Galxe, Zeely, and quest focused application QuestN.

The RariMe demo can be watched here.

The RariMe Snap can be installed here.

About Rarimo

Rarimo is the interoperability protocol for digital social identities. Its distinctive infrastructure enables identity components to be integrated on-chain, and seamlessly ported across ecosystems. This ensures that Web3 can develop without the walled gardens and cumbersome identity practices of Web2.

About Rarimo Foundation

Rarimo Foundation is a not-for-profit company devoted to implementing the decisions of the Rarimo DAO.

About Rarify Labs

Rarify Labs is an ecosystem contributor dedicated to advancing Rarimo.

SOURCE Rarimo

Also from this source

Rarimo Partners With Unstoppable Domains, Gitcoin Passport, and Civic to Launch Web3's First Proof of Humanity Verification Aggregator

NFTrade Integrates Rarimo's Universal NFT Checkout Solution to Enable Purchases of NFTs with any Crypto on any Chain

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.