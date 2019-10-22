Raritan Ranked as the Global Leader in KVM-over-IP Switches

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raritan® — a brand of Legrand®, and a leading provider of intelligent data center management and rack power distribution solutions — is the leading provider of KVM-over-IP switches with a 23 percent global market share based on revenue, according to IHS Markit | Technology, now a part of Informa Tech*.

IHS Markit | Technology attributes advancements in remote access and management capabilities for the popularity of KVM-over-IP switches. "KVM-over-IP switches have seen great improvements in speed, performance, security, and functionality since their invention," said Alastair Smith, senior analyst for manufacturing technology at IHS Markit | Technology. "The resolutions in many cases can match those of analog switches and many manufacturers have added stronger forms of encryption to improve the security."

"Some end-users value remote access because it means that fewer people have to enter the whitespace and do so less often, theoretically decreasing the chances of accidents," continued Smith. "Remote access is also a compelling solution in countries where labor rates are higher and in applications with many remote locations or branch offices. For example, a retail chain that has multiple stores can have one IT person managing the IT gear of all those stores remotely from one location, instead of hiring an IT person for each store."

Raritan -- which invented the first KVM switch and pioneered many KVM-over-IP firsts -- recently introduced its fourth-generation Dominion® KVM-over-IP switch with video resolutions up to 4K.

"Not only are there more Raritan KVM-over-IP switches at work supporting the demanding requirements and applications of today's data centers, labs, control rooms, broadcast studios, and branch offices, but we also offer the largest KVM-over-IP product portfolio," says Richard Dominach, Director of Product Management at Raritan. "For more than three decades our talented engineers have listened to and collaborated with customers to create easy-to-use products that deliver reliable and fast remote access to equipment and protect assets with multiple layers of advanced security."

About Raritan

Raritan, a brand of Legrand, is a global leader in intelligent rack PDUs, KVM switches, and other data center infrastructure monitoring and management solutions. Raritan's innovations improve the reliability, efficiency, and intelligence of data centers and server rooms around the globe — including those of the top Fortune 500 companies, such as Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.Raritan.com, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us.

