Raritan Recognized by Industry Editors

Raritan's PX intelligent PDU (iPDU) was selected for its innovative features. The PX offers more than reliable power distribution -- it's a launch pad for real-time remote power and environmental monitoring, and data center infrastructure management. The new iX7 onboard controller provides the PX more compute and memory power to support new applications and to gather and analyze data on: electricity used by IT equipment, available power capacity in cabinets and data centers, and environmental health. The new iPDU also provides more sensing and infrastructure data collection points to support all kinds of workloads in today's data centers and to spot problems early.

CRN 2018 Women of the Channel Award

CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has chosen Ashley Fox, Raritan Director of Channel Sales, for its 2018 Women of the Channel award. It is the fourth consecutive year that Fox has been selected by CRN editors to be on the prestigious list of the industry "Who's Who." Earlier this year, Fox also was named to CRN's Channel Chief list of top leaders.

Fox was recognized for her outstanding leadership, growing Raritan's channel, and for helping position Raritan as the leading global provider of intelligent management solutions for data centers. The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in this month's issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

About Raritan

Raritan, a brand of Legrand, is a global leader in intelligent rack PDUs, KVM switches, and other data center infrastructure monitoring and management solutions. Raritan's innovations improve the reliability, efficiency, and intelligence of data centers and server rooms around the globe — including those of the top Fortune 500 companies, such as Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft. To learn more, visit Raritan.com, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

