Raritan's New 4K Ultra HD KVM-over-IP Switch Wins Best of Show Award at NAB

SOMERSET, N.J., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raritan® — a brand of Legrand®, and a leading provider of intelligent data center management and rack power distribution solutions — announced today that its Dominion® KX IV-101 KVM-over-IP switch has won a Future Best of Show Award at the 2019 NAB Show from Sound & Video Contractor magazine.

The award was presented at NAB – one of the largest shows for media, entertainment, and technology professionals – and where Raritan's new, fourth-generation KVM-over-IP switch was introduced. A panel of engineers and industry experts selected the Best of Show Award winners based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry.

"We are delighted that our Dominion KX IV is recognized with a NAB Best of Show award," said Richard Dominach, Director of Product Management at Raritan. "It's another industry endorsement for Raritan's leadership in delivering innovative solutions and technologies for managing infrastructures."

With its all-new KVM-over-IP architecture, 4K Ultra HD video resolutions, and super-fast response times, the Dominion KX IV is designed to improve productivity and support the most demanding and challenging environments and applications – including broadcast studios, control rooms, labs, and data centers. The all-digital switch provides unblocked high-performance access to servers and workstations; and, up to three times faster virtual media transfers for remote software installations and other tasks. It also gives users the flexibility to access and control equipment via a User Station, PC, or laptop.

Two More Industry Awards

The NAB award comes on the heels of Raritan's environmental SmartSensors™ being named a Product of the Year Award finalist by Consulting-Specifying Engineer, and the Raritan-Server Technology channel partner program earning CRN®'s highest rating – 5 Stars – in the annual partner program guide.

The panel of Consulting-Specifying Engineer judges, comprised of professional engineers, selected the SmartSensors for a finalist award based on the sensors' wide range of monitoring capabilities and accuracy. Magazine readers will vote to decide the winners among the finalists. Winner will be announced in September.

Raritan's SmartSensors provide data center operators with an accurate picture of environments at the rack, aisle, and facility level, and of potential risks. Raritan's new sensors can monitor a cabinet's temperature, humidity, airflow, and air pressure — as well as detect water leaks, vibrations, and unauthorized openings of cabinet doors. They provide the industry's highest metering accuracy at +/- 0.5 °C for temperature sensors and +/- 2.5% for relative humidity sensors.

The Raritan-Server Technology channel program – the Legrand Data Center Power and Control Partner Program – earned a 5-Star rating spot on the CRN 2019 Partner Program Guide. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 5-Star ratings, each supplier's partner program was assessed based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Raritan, a brand of Legrand, is a global leader in intelligent rack PDUs, KVM switches, and other data center infrastructure monitoring and management solutions. Raritan's innovations improve the reliability, efficiency, and intelligence of data centers, labs, and server rooms around the globe — including those of the top Fortune 500 companies, such as Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft. To learn more, visit Raritan.com, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of around $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Kenall, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us.

