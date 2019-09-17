Raritan's New KVM-over-IP User Station Brings 4K Performance and Productivity to Remote Equipment Access

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raritan® — a brand of Legrand®, and a leading provider of intelligent data center management and rack power distribution solutions — today introduced the Dominion® KX IV User Station. Designed to work with Raritan's newest and fourth-generation KVM-over-IP switch -- Dominion KX IV-101 -- the new User Station delivers higher video resolutions up to 4K and supports a larger number of KVM sessions. The User Station also has three times the processing power of its predecessor.

Multiple users can simultaneously access, view, and control equipment connected to the KVM-over-IP switch across one, two or three monitors.

"The KX IV User Station is recommended for users working with 4K video, large numbers of KVM sessions, and those using up to three monitors. Raritan's new User Station delivers an entirely new level of performance and productivity," says Richard Dominach, Director of Product Management at Raritan. "Our new Dominion KX IV solution is designed to meet the demanding requirements and applications in today's broadcast studios, control rooms, labs, clean rooms, and semiconductor manufacturing -- and in just about any place that high-performance access is needed."

At Intel, for example, several development labs use Raritan's KVM-over-IP solution to provide developers throughout Intel secure access to prototype and development equipment. Developers can use a PC, workstation, notebook, or a KVM User Station to access equipment connected to Dominion KVM-over-IP switches. Some of the developers test 4K streaming services and applications, says Marvin Towles, Engineering Technician at Intel. "But without 4K video support the KVM solution could not be used to test these services," adds Jesus Aromin, Automation Engineer at Intel. "The new KX IV User Solution solves this issue and should be a boost to productivity."

The Dominion KX IV User Station supports:

Three times the performance of the KX III User Station.

Up to 4K video resolutions.

video resolutions. Faster frame rates -- up to 60 frames per second for 1080p video.

Multiple, simultaneous KVM sessions.

VGA, DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort video.

Up to three connected monitors.

For larger deployments, User Stations can be integrated with CommandCenter®.

The KX IV User Station can sit on a desk, be mounted in a standard 19" rack, or VESA-mounted on the back of a monitor.

Visit here for more information about the new Dominion KX IV User Station, and the 4K Dominion KX IV-101 – winner of the 2019 NAB Best of Show Award for innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance.

About Raritan

Raritan, a brand of Legrand, is a global leader in intelligent rack PDUs, KVM switches, and other data center infrastructure monitoring and management solutions. Raritan's innovations improve the reliability, efficiency, and intelligence of data centers and server rooms around the globe — including those of the top Fortune 500 companies, such as Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft. To learn more, visit Raritan.com, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.1 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE Raritan

Related Links

http://www.raritan.com

