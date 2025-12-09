Rasa Legal Brings Affordable Criminal Record Sealing Technology to Pennsylvania

Rasa is on a mission to clear as many eligible records as possible, helping people pass background checks and open doors to new opportunities

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasa Legal announced today that its affordable, technology-driven criminal record sealing services are now available in Pennsylvania. Through Rasa's online platform, Pennsylvanians can check their criminal record and determine eligibility for sealing in just 3 minutes.

"Bringing our services to Pennsylvania means tens of thousands more people will have an affordable path to clearing their records," said Noella Sudbury, founder and CEO of Rasa Legal. "We're removing barriers to housing, employment, and economic stability for people who deserve a second chance."

Once a record is sealed, it is removed from public view—and should no longer appear on background checks run by employers and landlords, however it will remain accessible to law enforcement and certain government agencies.

Importantly, research shows that people with older criminal records eligible for sealing or expungement are no more likely to commit future offenses than those with no record at all.

The Need in Pennsylvania

One in three Pennsylvanians has a criminal record. In low-income, high-arrest, and heavily minority communities, the rate approaches 60%. Most first offenses occur before age 23, yet the record can follow someone for life. Despite Ban the Box initiatives, criminal records follow people everywhere—94% of employers, 90% of landlords, and 72% of colleges conduct background checks on applicants.

"A criminal record can hold someone back for their entire life and is a major barrier to freedom that disproportionately impacts low-income people and communities of color," Sudbury said. "Criminal records trap families in cycles of poverty that can last for generations."

Affordable Legal Help

Right now, Pennsylvania residents can visit Rasa-Legal.com to check their record sealing eligibility for free. The process takes 3 minutes, and if an individual has eligible records, Rasa can represent them in sealing their criminal record for a flat fee of $500 per case, which includes all required criminal history reports and government filing fees. Financial aid may be available for those who qualify.

Rasa's technology makes this affordability possible by automating much of the traditionally labor-intensive legal work. The platform uses generative AI and other automation software to accelerate the process, allowing attorneys to focus on the complex legal decisions while technology handles the rest.

"We're trying to automate everything that doesn't require creativity or judgment," said Sudbury. "For expungement, that's about 90% of the work."

Supporting Employers and Communities

For employers, people with criminal records represent an often-overlooked pool of skilled and loyal workers. Rasa partners with businesses to provide access to its app and low-cost legal services as part of workforce retention and second-chance hiring initiatives.

Research shows 12% higher retention rates among employees with records, and 85% of HR professionals report that workers with criminal histories perform as well or better than other employees.

About Rasa Legal

One in three Americans has a criminal record, yet more than 90% of people eligible to clear their records never complete the process. Most need legal assistance but cannot afford traditional attorney fees. The lack of employment among people with records costs the U.S. economy an estimated $87 billion annually.

Rasa Legal is a mission-driven legal technology company dedicated to making criminal record clearance simple and affordable. Through innovative tools and a streamlined legal process, Rasa's lawyers provide expungement, sealing, and rights-restoration services in Pennsylvania, Utah, and Arizona. Since launching in September 2022, more than 24,000 people have used Rasa's tools, and 5,000 have successfully cleared their records.

Learn more at Rasa-Legal.com.

SOURCE Rasa Legal