Rasa named a "Cool Vendor in Conversational AI platforms" by Gartner

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasa Technologies, Inc., the company providing the standard infrastructure layer for conversational AI, has been named a Cool Vendor in Conversational AI Platforms, October 2020 by Gartner.

Gartner Cool Vendor research identifies innovative vendors, products, and services that represent rising trends within the industry. The report also provides recommendations for teams to evaluate their conversational AI technology stack, accelerate process automation for digital transformation initiatives, deploy the latest innovations in conversational AI, and deliver impactful user experiences.

Key findings in the report include:

"Natural language understanding is improving rapidly with new techniques, allowing for more sustained and complex conversations."

"Dialogue is moving from informational to transactional, with a tighter integration with business processes."

"Open-source machine learning frameworks are typically first to market with new conversational AI innovations."

The report highlights rising trends within the conversational AI market.

Rasa also was named a Sample Vendor in 9 Gartner Hype Cycle reports, published in July and August 2020:

Hype Cycle for Natural Language Technologies, 2020 (July)

Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2020 (July)

Hype Cycle for IT in the Middle East , 2020 (July)

, 2020 (July) Hype Cycle for Business Process Services, 2020 (July)

Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace, 2020 (July)

Hype Cycle for User Experience, 2020 (July)

Hype Cycle for Application Architecture and Development, 2020 (July)

Hype Cycle for Customer Services and Support Technologies, 2020 (August)

Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, 2020 (August)

Rasa is listed within the 'transformational' categories of NLU & Chatbots.

"We're thrilled to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor," said Alex Weidauer, CEO & co-founder of Rasa. "To us, this recognition signals the momentum of open source software among developers and enterprises looking to create conversational AI applications at scale."

Gartner Disclaimer:

About Rasa

Rasa supplies the standard infrastructure for conversational AI, providing the tools required to build better, more resilient contextual assistants. With more than 3 million downloads since launch, Rasa Open Source is loved by developers worldwide, with a friendly, fast-growing community learning from each other and working together to make better text- and voice-based AI assistants.

Rasa offers three key products in its suite of conversational AI offering. Rasa Open Source is the most popular open source software in conversational AI. Rasa X, released in 2019, is a free toolset that helps developers quickly improve and share an AI assistant built with Rasa Open Source. Rasa Enterprise is the company's commercial offering, providing an enterprise-grade platform for developing contextual assistants at scale. Rasa runs in production everywhere from startups to Fortune 500s, and provides the data privacy and security needed to enterprises of every size.

Rasa is used by developers working in organizations of every size, including within six of the top ten banks in the world, five of the largest ten global telecommunications firms, and five of the 10 largest insurance companies. Rasa works with product teams at some of the world's leading companies, such as Deutsche Telekom, Adobe, BMW, Airbus, ENGIE, HCA Healthcare, and Orange.

Rasa announced the completion of a Series B financing round totaling $26 million, led by Andreessen Horowitz in June 2020. Existing investors Accel, 468 Capital, Basis Set Ventures, and Mango Capital also participated in the round. This brings Rasa's total funding to $40 million, including a Series A completed in 2019.

