rasa.io Names Eric McDonald as CEO

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- rasa.io, a pioneering provider of AI-powered newsletter solutions for associations, announced today the appointment of Eric McDonald as its new CEO. With significant experience in the association market and a strong track record in sales leadership, McDonald brings valuable expertise to guide rasa.io's next phase of growth.

Under McDonald's leadership, rasa.io, part of the Blue Cypress family of companies, is positioned to accelerate its mission of transforming association communications through AI-driven personalization. His strategic vision will be crucial as rasa.io continues to innovate and expand its impact in the association community, helping organizations deliver more engaging and personalized member experiences.

"We are excited to have Eric McDonald take the reins as CEO to lead rasa.io forward," said Blue Cypress CEO Johanna Snider. "Eric brings extensive experience in the association market and demonstrated sales leadership excellence. His proven impact on the Blue Cypress team positions rasa.io perfectly for extraordinary growth as we continue to innovate in AI-driven member engagement."

Prior to his appointment as CEO, McDonald served as Chief of Staff for Blue Cypress, where he focused on implementing operational excellence initiatives across the family of companies. In this role, he successfully implemented Scaling Up strategies and Rockefeller Habits to drive alignment and growth across the organization. His leadership was instrumental in strengthening operational processes and fostering innovation throughout the Blue Cypress ecosystem.

McDonald has spent the last 10 years providing custom software and service solutions to non-profits, unions, associations, and businesses. He spent years engaging with association leadership to evaluate, purchase, and implement enterprise solutions for their organizations, from the initial phase through ongoing enhancements. Collaborating with leaders, McDonald strives to find the right products, solutions, and team to drive his clients' organizations forward to achieve strategic objectives.

"I am honored to lead rasa.io into its next phase of growth," said McDonald. "As associations face increasing demands to deliver personalized member experiences, our AI-powered platform is uniquely positioned to help them succeed. By combining operational excellence with innovative technology, we'll continue to enhance our platform's capabilities while ensuring we deliver exceptional value to our association partners. I'm excited to work with our talented team to scale our impact across the association sector."

About Blue Cypress

Blue Cypress is a forward-thinking family of companies dedicated to empowering the association and non-profit sector. As a pioneering incubator and accelerator, we foster growth through evergreen investments, leveraging cutting-edge AI and advanced technologies to help organizations redefine what's possible. Learn more at bluecypress.io.

About rasa.io

rasa.io empowers associations to deliver truly personalized newsletters to every subscriber, utilizing AI to curate and automate content tailored to individual interests. This platform not only saves editors significant time but also drives higher engagement by increasing open and click-through rates. By fostering deeper connections with members, rasa.io helps associations boost retention, enhance community relationships, and maximize the impact of their communications. rasa.io is a member of the Blue Cypress family of companies, which is committed to serving purpose-driven organizations. Learn more at rasa.io.

