Rasansky Law Firm Earns Top Ranking for Personal Injury Representation from Best Law Firms

The Rasansky Law Firm

02 Nov, 2023

Firm honored for 'Tier 1' personal injury litigation work on behalf of plaintiffs

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rasansky Law Firm is pleased to announce its ranking by Best Law Firms as a Tier 1 personal injury litigation firm for the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

The firm's Tier 1 ranking is the highest a firm can receive in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms, a directory published by the respected legal guide The Best Lawyers in America.

The firm's excellence in medical malpractice law also earned recognition from publishers. In determining a firm's rank, the Best Lawyers editorial staff undertakes a rigorous evaluation process that scrutinizes client feedback, peer review and firm submissions.

Rasansky Law is known for its creative and aggressive approach to litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. The firm's founder, Jeffrey Rasansky, is known as one of the leading attorneys in Dallas for personal injury and wrongful death cases.

Best Law Firms requires that firms have at least one attorney recognized in The Best Lawyers in America legal guide. The publication has listed Mr. Rasansky for the last seven years for outstanding work in personal injury law, medical malpractice litigation and professional malpractice law.

Along with Mr. Rasansky's Best Lawyers awards, he was recognized as one of the Best Car Accident Lawyers in Dallas by Forbes Advisor for 2023.

Best Law Firms, published by The Best Lawyers in America, is one of the oldest peer-reviewed legal guides. The entire 2024 Best Law Firms list is available at bestlawfirms.com.

About The Rasansky Law Firm
The Rasansky Law Firm has built a national reputation for excellence by providing quality representation and the highest level of personal service with an award-winning team of experienced attorneys. The trial lawyers at The Rasansky Law Firm are committed to making a difference in their clients' lives and improving the safety of our community at large.     

