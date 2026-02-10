RASCALS SURVEY REVEALS "HALF OF PARENTS OF YOUNG CHILDREN HAVE NOT HAD A RELAXING MOMENT TO THEMSELVES IN THE PAST WEEK!"

"We Get It: Parenting Report" - New Survey by Wakefield Research for Rascals of 1,000 US Parents Offers Honest Glimpse Into The Realities of Parenthood

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rascals , the award-winning, Walmart exclusive premium diaper and training pants brand, is deepening its commitment to supporting parents with the release of the 'We Get It: Parenting Report' - a new survey conducted by Wakefield Research of 1,000 U.S. parents with children under the age of 4. The report offers a candid look into the emotional highs, everyday trade-offs and unexpected moments of parenting today.

The report is part of Rascals' wider "We Get It" campaign, their pledge to that understanding, championing and making life easier for modern-day parents. This launched with a playful musical TVC commercial that ranks in the top 5% of all ads globally for connecting emotionally with parents. The campaign continued with a standout experiential pop-up - the - Rascals Music Box -in London, where they gave away 15 years' worth of diapers to parents. Now, with the release of the Parenting Report - Rascals is doubling down on its mission to champion parental well being by shining light on what raising a young child really looks and feels like in this generation.

"The 'We Get It' campaign is our promise to parents – to show that we understand and we're here to support them," says Will Harvey, Marketing Director. "Parents of young children are juggling more than ever, and often feel alone in that. Our Parenting Report gives us an opportunity to validate parents' experiences, celebrate their resilience, and support them more meaningfully - through both our products and our storytelling. We see this report helping us in two ways: a better understanding of what parents are going through, and a guide to help us better deliver for them going forwards".

The "We Get It: Parenting Report" survey uncovered a mix of heartwarming, humourous and revealing truths about modern parenting, and will be brought to life across Rascals' social content.. Some highlights from the data include:

Parents Need a Break: Half of parents of young children haven't had a relaxing moment for themselves in the past week (50%). This impact is felt even higher for women (60% vs 38%) than men.

Half of parents of young children haven't had a relaxing moment for themselves in the past week (50%). This impact is felt even higher for women (60% vs 38%) than men. Priority Trade Offs: Parenting often means putting yourself last. Half of parents said the personal area they have most neglected since having a child is their social life (49%), followed closely by intimacy or date nights (45%) and personal health and fitness (45%)

Parenting often means putting yourself last. Half of parents said the personal area they have most neglected since having a child is their social life (49%), followed closely by intimacy or date nights (45%) and personal health and fitness (45%) The Things We Never Thought We Would Do : New parents have crossed all kinds of unexpected thresholds - and they're not alone. A staggering 96% of new parents admit to having an 'unhinged' parenting moment, including: Catching vomit with their bare hands (40%), Forgetting where they placed a dirty diaper and discovering it hours (or days) later (32%), Tasting breast milk (21%).

: New parents have crossed all kinds of unexpected thresholds - and they're not alone. A staggering 96% of new parents admit to having an 'unhinged' parenting moment, including: Catching vomit with their bare hands (40%), Forgetting where they placed a dirty diaper and discovering it hours (or days) later (32%), Tasting breast milk (21%). Things We Swore We Would Never Do: More than half of parents with young children say they've allowed their kids extended screentime - even though they swore they never would.

More than half of parents with young children say they've allowed their kids extended screentime - even though they swore they never would. Parents have experienced some sticker shock with their baby's necessities. The majority of parents were most surprised to find Diapers were more expensive than they expected, followed by formula.

The majority of parents were most surprised to find Diapers were more expensive than they expected, followed by formula. Parents Can't Live Without…Coffee!! When there aren't enough hours in the day, parents are most likely to neglect exercise (58%), cleaning (49%) and showering (43%), but only 23% will skip their caffeine. Coffee stays.

Building a Community That "Gets It"

Rascals has become a loved name among modern parents for its bold, honest, and humorous approach to parenting. As the #1 liked and followed diaper brand on TikTok, Rascals has built a powerful community through content that's playful, engaging, and unapologetically relatable. The "We Get It" campaign builds on this momentum—bringing a fresh, meaningful lens to the everyday realities of parenting and reminding parents that they're truly seen, understood, and supported.

The insights from the "We Get It: Parenting Report" will be brought to life across Rascals' social platforms through community-driven content that starts conversations, offers validation, and delivers much-needed comic relief - because no one gets parents like Rascals does.

About Rascals

Originally founded by a mom of four in New Zealand, who struggled to find a diaper that performed well, was affordable and safe on her son's eczema-prone skin. Rascals Premium Baby Products are engineered for high performance and available at an everyday accessible price point, designed to make parents' lives easier. With a distinctive, relatable, and playful brand, Rascals' cutting-edge marketing is expertly tailored to Millennial and Gen Z parents. Available and trusted in 30+ markets and stocked in major retailers like Walmart, Tesco, Coles, Lazada, New World, and PAK'nSAVE, Rascals are the #1 Diaper Brand on TikTok, winners of 80+ Baby Awards, and trusted by millions of parents around the world with over 210,000 5 5-star reviews.

For more on Rascals, please visit: www.rascalsbaby.com

