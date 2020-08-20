Rasco Klock Perez & Nieto, P.L. Launches Mediation Group

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasco Klock Perez & Nieto, P.L. is pleased to announce the creation of its Rasco Klock Mediation Group. Rasco Klock Partner Alfonso Perez, Esq. and Senior Counsel Read McCaffrey, Esq. ― who are both among the most experienced commercial dispute counsel in the U.S. ― lead the group.

Rasco Klock Perez & Nieto, P.L.

Mediation has become a valuable method of alternative dispute resolution. Due to the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on judicial dockets and tribunal schedules, binding mediation has become more popular. Mediation, whether it be "instructive" or binding, is very adaptable to remote sessions.

The group has the ability to conduct "instructive" non-binding mediation, as well as binding mediation in English or Spanish. It conducts all mediation efforts only after all parties execute a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement. Sessions usually involve one introductory meeting involving all parties and their counsel, followed by "breakout" individual meetings between each party and the mediator.

Mediation is a process of dispute resolution that involves a trained third party who works with both sides of the dispute in an informal discussion to help resolve the dispute. It does not occur in a courtroom or involve the deliberations of an arbitral tribunal.

Designed to reach an amicable resolution by negotiation with "give and take," mediation is used in many business disputes, including labor negotiations, business contract litigation, and employment disputes.

Mediation may be "instructive" in which parties have the benefit of a third party's objective view of the dispute, which ultimately may lead to a settlement. Alternatively, the parties may contractually agree that the mediation result will be binding, thus avoiding the significant costs, energies, stress and unknown aspects of litigation, whether it is judicial or arbitral.

"The most effective and successful commercial dispute mediators are attorneys with experience in the prosecution and defense of such claims and often the negotiation of a resolution of such claims," said Ramón E. Rasco, firm managing partner, founder, and head of the firm's Business Law Department. "We are very pleased to launch our mediation group, and to have two seasoned attorneys ― Alfonso and Read ― leading the group. In many cases, mediation is a smart choice, especially with the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the judicial system."

Perez is a seasoned and certified Florida Circuit Court mediator with many successful dispute resolution results. McCaffrey's experience has been largely international; one example is his being one of five comprising a court-appointed group to negotiate the settlement of the claims of families of victims murdered on board Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland with the Government of Libya, resulting in a settlement and payment of $2.7 billion.

Rasco Klock's mediator fee is reasonable. There is no minimum amount of time involved. Mediations take place in Rasco Klock's Coral Gables offices, located at 2555 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Ste 600, Coral Gables.

The administrator of the Rasco Klock Mediation Group is Luis Oviedo. For more information about the group, please visit www.rascoklock.com/2020/07/10/the-rasco-klock-mediation-group, or contact Oviedo at [email protected], or (305) 476-7100, ext. 7110.

About Rasco Klock: Rasco Klock, a minority-owned law firm, provides well-reasoned, efficient and practical solutions to the diverse business needs of market leading companies and high net worth individuals who invest or do business in South Florida and the Americas. Nearly half of Rasco Klock's lawyers have been recognized for their legal excellence by independent third parties such as Chambers, Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers, and Top Lawyers. Their experience ranges from structuring offshore investment in the U.S. to the day-to-day operations of a going concern, including distribution, licensing, leasing, taxation, government procurement and employment issues.

Its attorneys represent individuals, private and public corporations, and major financial institutions in all aspects of corporate transactions (including mergers, acquisitions, financing, and placements), lending, commercial litigation and arbitration, employment litigation and compensation, bankruptcy and bankruptcy litigation, foreclosures, taxation, trademark monitoring, trademark and trade dress infringement, copyright infringement, false advertising, and infringement of the rights of publicity and internet domain disputes. Led by a joint J.D./Ph.D. in marine biology, they have handled complex environmental cases. They also represent individuals and families domestically and internationally regarding the management, taxation, preservation, and transfers of wealth, as well as the use and administration of trusts and estates.

The New York office is located at 555 Fifth Avenue, 17th Floor; and the Florida office is located at 2555 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Ste 600, Coral Gables. For more information, visit www.rascoklock.com.

