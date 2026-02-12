Rashid Muhamedrahimov Named a 2026 Rising Star of the Profession by Consulting Magazine

Applied Research Center Director honored in the Strategy and Transformation category for driving cross-functional innovation and technical excellence in consulting.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, announced today that Consulting Magazine recognized Rashid Muhamedrahimov, director of Cornerstone Research's Applied Research Center (ARC), as a 2026 Rising Star of the Profession.

Rashid Muhamedrahimov

Mr. Muhamedrahimov was honored in the Strategy and Transformation category, which recognizes young professionals who architect and execute large-scale strategic initiatives or full-cycle transformation programs that deliver sustained business performance and measurable value.

Since joining Cornerstone Research in 2024, Mr. Muhamedrahimov has spearheaded the launch and growth of ARC, which fuses specialist expertise with state-of-the-art research and methods, tailoring approaches to address often novel case issues. Under his direction, ARC's multidisciplinary team applies specialized expertise across economics, finance, data science, and technology to the most complex challenges in client cases. Across hundreds of consequential matters, this model has increased case team efficiency and effectiveness, while maximizing quality and improving client service.

"I'm constantly learning from Rashid—his vision in leading ARC has been a real game-changer for the firm," said Phil Leslie, Cornerstone's Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. "By integrating AI and advanced econometrics directly into our core work, he has leveraged deep specialization to evolve our technical delivery model and allow us to innovate at scale. Rashid is also at the forefront of our R&D efforts to develop new approaches that create value for our clients. We are incredibly proud to see his leadership and ingenuity recognized on a national stage."

Mr. Muhamedrahimov has expanded the ARC team to eleven specialists in its inaugural year, recruiting high-caliber talent in fields ranging from behavioral science to financial econometrics. Beyond his work on client matters, he has fostered a culture of internal innovation, developing proprietary tools and firmwide training programs that continue to deepen the firm's technical capabilities.

"As the demands of economic consulting grow increasingly complex, ARC represents our proactive investment in that evolution," added Mr. Muhamedrahimov. "This award affirms our team's ability to bridge the gap between state-of-the-art technical methods and high-quality expert testimony. It also underscores Cornerstone's commitment to innovation, and it is rewarding to see our strategic vision for ARC recognized by the industry."

The Consulting Magazine Rising Stars of the Profession awards honor the best young talent in the consulting industry for their outstanding achievements and the impact they have made on their firms and clients.

