RASi, A Lexitas Company Announces Acquisition of Precision Corporate Services, Inc.

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered Agent Solutions, Inc. ("RASi"), A Lexitas Company, announced its acquisition of Precision Corporate Services, Inc ("PCS"). Led by Jeff Speredelozzi, PCS, has been the premier Corporate/UCC/Registered Agent Service company in Boston, MA for the last 27 years. PCS brings an abundance of industry knowledge and exceptional talent in all facets within the Registered Agent industry.

"I cannot think of a better company to have acquired to further our commitment to building a world-class service experience for our clients. With over a decade of success as strategic partners, we are now positioned to take our relationship to the next level as a united RASI team," said Sean Prewitt, President of RASi.

Jeff Speredelozzi, President of PCS, stated "RASI has been an important partner of PCS for many years. Formalizing our role as the RASI Boston office is a natural and seamless evolution of our growth and will bolster our ability to continue to offer cutting edge services to our clients."

RASi is a professional registered agent service company, which provides the best value for corporate and registered agent services through innovative technologies, competitive pricing and quality service. With offices in all 50 States, DC and international jurisdictions, RASi represents thousands of companies across the nation. RASi was acquired by Lexitas in 2020. For more information visit https://www.rasi.com/ and http://www.precisioncorp.com/.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies and is a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

