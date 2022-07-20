RASi, a Lexitas Company, Launches UCCSecure™

A modernized approach to UCC filing and management

HOUSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered Agent Solutions, Inc. "RASi", a Lexitas company, has launched UCCSecure™. RASi has provided UCC search and filing services for over 20 years and now has enhanced their offering through UCCSecure™, a highly sophisticated automated UCC filing, tracking and notification platform.

UCCSecure™ makes filing easy and efficient by taking the manual work out of filings. The advanced platform saves users time and alleviates repetitive data entry with bulk editing, cloning, and a library of saved information. Our state-of-the-art visual editor provides drag and drop functionality for creation and editing of filings.

UCCSecure™ includes a tracker function that allows users to manage filings by expiration date and avoid lapsed filings. Amending filings is also an easy process with prepopulated information based on the UCC-1 filing and easy UCC-3 creation and filing.

RASi is proud to offer this modernized UCC offering to its current and new clients, in addition to a full suite of corporate services; registered agent, annual reports, independent directors, service of process, and CorpliancePLUS®.

RASi is a professional registered agent service company, which provides the best value for corporate and registered agent services through innovative technologies, competitive pricing, and quality service. With offices in all 50 States, DC, and international jurisdictions, RASi represents thousands of companies across the nation. RASi was acquired by Lexitas in 2020. For more information visit https://www.rasi.com.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies and is a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

