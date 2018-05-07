Rasmussen College Expands Competency-Based Education Model to Its First Associate's Degree Programs

To learn more about the Rasmussen College Flex Choice CBE program model, please visit rasmussen.edu/degrees/flex-choice/.

"Rasmussen College believes strongly in competency-based education for all students, which is why we are proud to now offer Flex Choice CBE courses to Associate's degree-level students—a population we have a long history of serving," said Brooks Doherty, assistant vice president of academic innovation at Rasmussen College. "Competency-based education has grown rapidly in recent years and has become an in-demand, flexible learning option that prepares students to flourish in today's ever-changing world and workforce. Most CBE programs are offered at the Bachelor's or Master's degree levels. We believe Associate's students—many of whom are adult learners—have life and work experience they can bring to the classroom. Our CBE programs allow students to show what they know when they know it—an opportunity we are excited to extend to our Associate's degree students."

Efficient, Relevant and Flexible Path to Earning a Degree

Rasmussen College Flex Choice CBE programs offer a mix of traditional and self-paced course options. Within both options, students engage with rich, interactive content while collaborating with faculty and fellow students to learn the course material. The self-paced CBE courses allow students to demonstrate skills they already have from either previous college or work experience by completing coursework that is project-based and reflects real-life scenarios. Students can adjust their workload to move more quickly or slowly through courses as family or work schedules change, meaning student learning is measured by the demonstration of skills and competencies, rather than by hours spent in a classroom.

The Rasmussen College Flex Choice CBE program model, which first launched in fall 2016 with the College's seven Business Bachelor's degree-completion programs, is now available across 12 programs. Approximately 1,100 students are currently enrolled in a Flex Choice CBE program. Rasmussen College expects continued enrollment growth in its competency-based education programs.

Rasmussen College is a regionally accredited private college and Public Benefit Corporation that is dedicated to changing lives through high-demand educational programs and public service. Rasmussen College offers Certificate and Diploma programs through Associate's, Bachelor's and Master's degrees online and across its 22 Midwest and Florida campuses in a supportive, student-centered and career-focused environment. Since 1900, Rasmussen College has been dedicated to being a primary contributor to the growth and development of the communities it serves. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Rasmussen College is committed to helping change lives through education and making a positive impact on society through public service and a variety of community-based initiatives. For more information about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.

