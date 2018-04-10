Rasmussen College Joins the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) to Celebrate Week of the Young Child

"Even our youngest learners can grasp basic science, technology, engineering, art and mathematical concepts, and they often do so every day," says Mary Muhs, Early Childhood Education (ECE) department chair at Rasmussen College. "It is important we foster their experiences and hook their interest early."

In recognition, the College will be hosting a webinar, "Celebrating Our Youngest Learners Through STEAM" on April 17 from 7:00–8:30 p.m. (Central). The webinar will focus on the ways early childhood education professionals and teachers can incorporate and explore STEAM skills and concepts in their classrooms through play and discussion. It will also connect everyday activities to STEAM concepts, learning standards and outcomes. To register for the free webinar, click here. Individuals who participate will receive a certificate of completion via email.

"Young children may not be ready to understand the complexities of multiplication or how computers work, but they can develop a strong foundation for future learning by exploring STEAM skills and concepts," says Muhs. "Many ECE professionals, teachers, parents and young children are already doing activities that fuel an interest in STEAM concepts. With increased practice and heightened importance, we can prepare our next generation to be curious problem solvers from an early age."

To help the community celebrate WOYC and learn more about STEAM, Rasmussen College is hosting a series of events and activities across its 22 Midwest and Florida campuses. Activities include creating art projects and community book readings with the College's School of Education faculty and students. To learn more about WOYC events near you, please visit the Rasmussen College WOYC guide or visit your local campus' Facebook page.

Rasmussen College is Committed to Early Childhood Education Profession

Rasmussen College is committed to the advancement of the early childhood education profession by offering opportunities that stem all levels of education. The College offers an ECE Certificate, Diploma, Associate's and Bachelor's degree programs online with curriculum that prepares students to make a positive and profound difference in the lives of young children and their families. Curriculum is developed based on the national best standards established by NAEYC and prepares students to apply for their Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential from the Council for Professional Recognition (CDA Council)2. In 2017 the College was among a select group of ECE training organizations to be awarded the CDA® Gold Standard Training Certification from the CDA Council. This year, the College is proud to announce it has seen its 3,000th CDA Credential earner, a huge milestone showcasing the College's dedication to the early childhood education profession.

For more information about the Rasmussen College School of Education, please visit rasmussen.edu/degrees/education/.

