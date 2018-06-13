Rasmussen College Launches Data Analytics Bachelor's Degree Program to Meet Market Demands

"Organizations in today's business environment understand the importance of Big Data as a useful resource for gaining insights that improve the business and benefit key stakeholders. It is critical our graduates are prepared to compile and synthesize large amounts of data from various sources and develop actionable insights that positively impact an organization," says Rodney Crater, Rasmussen College Data Analytics department chair. "The Data Analytics program delivers opportunities for students with varying levels of experience to build their tech skills while broadening their business knowledge — a coveted combination by employers."

According to a recent study released by IBM® (in partnership with Business-Higher Education Forum), the number of data science and analytics job listings is projected to grow by nearly 364,000 listings to approximately 2,720,000 by 2020. Data analytics is also considered to be the most trending area of career expertise by 75 percent of IoT providers, and over 68 percent of them report they are struggling to find employees with relevant expertise.

Students enrolled in the Rasmussen College Data Analytics program will engage in real-world scenario assessments, allowing them to further apply industry-relevant knowledge and learn to use tools and platforms that businesses are looking for. IT and business experts have weighed in and agree that the time to focus on analytics is now. That is why the Data Analytics program focuses on platforms such as SAS, Tableau® and Microsoft Azure® to provide firsthand experience to prepare graduates to thrive in the digital economy.

The Data Analytics program is offered with Flex Choice®—an option that allows students to combine traditional courses and optional self-directed assessments in order to earn a degree with more flexibility and affordability. Students enrolling in the College's Data Analytics Bachelor's degree-completion program with previous college credits and meet program entry requirements are able to complete the program in as few as 18 months.2 For students without any previous college experience, the Data Analytics Bachelor's degree program may be completed in as few as 36 months.²

Rasmussen College is a regionally accredited private college that is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through high-demand and flexible educational programs. Since 1900, the College has been committed to academic innovation and providing the highest standard of education while empowering students to pursue a college degree. Rasmussen College offers Certificate and Diploma programs through Associate's, Bachelor's and Master's degree programs online and across its 22 Midwest and Florida campuses. A pioneer in online education, the College is helping lead advancements in innovations such as competency-based education and comprehensive student support services that help working adults advance their careers. The College is also committed to providing a positive impact on society through public service and a variety of community-based initiatives. For more information about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.

