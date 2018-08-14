Rasmussen College Nursing Programs in Bloomington, Mankato and St. Cloud Earn ACEN Accreditation

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, today announced its Bloomington, Mankato and St. Cloud, Minnesota campuses have earned programmatic accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).1,2 Accreditation highlights the College's commitment to meeting rigorous education standards for its Practical Nursing Diploma program at its Mankato and St. Cloud campuses as well as for its Professional Nursing Associate's degree program at its Bloomington, Mankato and St. Cloud campuses. It also signifies the Nursing programs have met or exceeded standards and criteria for educational quality in Nursing curriculum and preparation for Nursing students to work successfully in the profession.

"Rasmussen College is committed to delivering the highest standard of education across all of our Nursing programs," said Dr. Joan Rich, vice president of nursing at Rasmussen College. "Accreditation through ACEN is a rigorous, peer-driven process that takes months to complete. Successfully fulfilling ACEN's requirements and achieving accreditation reinforces that we are delivering on our responsibility to offer quality Nursing education for our Minnesota students."

About the Rasmussen College ACEN-Accredited Nursing Programs



The Rasmussen College Practical Nursing Diploma program provides students with a hands-on Nursing education experience guided by experienced nurse faculty. The program, which can be completed in as few as 12 months, prepares students for their NCLEX-PN exam.3 To offer more flexibility and help students save money, the PN program is offered with Flex Choice®—a learning option that allows students to combine traditional courses and optional self-directed assessments in order for students to earn their PN Diploma with more flexibility and affordability.

The Rasmussen College Professional Nursing Associate's degree program offers a path to a rewarding career as a registered nurse (RN). The program can be completed in as few as 18 months.3 Upon graduation, Nursing students are prepared to take the NCLEX-RN licensure exam. The program is also offered with Flex Choice®, allowing students to save time and money.

In addition to its Practical and Professional Nursing programs, Rasmussen College offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree program with three entrance options and a fully online Master of Science in Nursing degree (MSN) with two specializations. The Rasmussen College BSN degree program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).4

"Our Nursing courses are taught by experienced nurse faculty and feature small classroom sizes which enables faculty members to focus on each student and their unique needs," said Rich. "We also have strong community partnerships that allow our students to have access to a variety of clinical opportunities throughout Minnesota. There is still a great need for nurses across the state. Communities are looking for qualified, caring nurses as the population ages and local hospitals look to grow and expand services. We are proud of our recent ACEN accreditation and are excited for our students and community members who will directly benefit from the exceptional Nursing programs we strive to provide every day."

To learn more about the Rasmussen College School of Nursing or apply for the Fall term, please visit http://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing/.

1Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. hlcommission.org | 800-621-7440

2The Rasmussen College Practical Nursing Diploma program in Mankato and St. Cloud and its Professional Nursing Associate's degree program in Bloomington, Mankato and St. Cloud, Minnesota is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing 3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850 Atlanta, GA 30326, 404-975-5000 acenursing.org

3Completion time is dependent on transfer credits accepted and courses completed each term.

4The Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program at Rasmussen College is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. 655 K Street, NW, Suite 750 Washington, DC 20001, 202-463-6930, aacnnursing.org/CCNE

ABOUT RASMUSSEN COLLEGE:



Rasmussen College is a regionally accredited private college that is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through high-demand and flexible educational programs. Since 1900, the College has been committed to academic innovation and providing the highest standard of education while empowering students to pursue a college degree. Rasmussen College offers Certificate and Diploma programs through Associate's, Bachelor's and Master's degree programs online and across its 22 Midwest and Florida campuses. A pioneer in online education, the College is helping lead advancements in innovations such as competency-based education and comprehensive student support services that help working adults advance their careers. The College is also committed to providing a positive impact on society through public service and a variety of community-based initiatives. For more information about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.

Contact: Hannah Ingebrand



Phone: 952-806-4660



Cell: 651-361-0693



Email: hannah.ingebrand@collegiseducation.com

SOURCE Rasmussen College

Related Links

http://www.rasmussen.edu

