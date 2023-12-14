Rasmussen University Appoints Matthew Yale as Board Chairman and Welcomes Dr. Claire Zangerle to its Board of Directors

Mr. Yale to replace longtime Rasmussen Board Chair Dr. Henry S. Bienen

MINNEAPOLIS , Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced changes to its Board of Directors, including the appointment of a new chairman and public member. Most notably, longtime chairman Dr. Henry S. Bienen has stepped down but will remain an integral part of the Board as a public member and chair of the Board's Academic Affairs Committee. Matthew Yale, who has been a public member of Rasmussen's Board since 2020, will assume the position of chairman effective immediately.

Matthew Yale appointed chairman of the Rasmussen University Board of Directors. Dr. Claire Zangerle joins the Rasmussen University Board of Directors as a public member.

"I am honored to take on the role of chairman and continue the remarkable legacy set by Dr. Bienen who has been an exemplary leader since 2011 and a dedicated member of our Board for more than 18 years," said Yale. "Stepping into this role, I am committed to guiding the University and continuing the tradition of excellence and innovation that Rasmussen has been known for since 1900."

Mr. Yale brings a wealth of higher education, regulatory and public affairs experience, and expertise to his new role. Currently, he is the founder and CEO of Grove Partners. Previously, Yale was co-CEO of Tusk Strategies, and prior to that, he was a senior vice president at Laureate Education. Mr. Yale served as deputy chief of staff for the U.S. Secretary of Education. In this capacity, he was a senior advisor to the Secretary on policy and strategic planning and worked directly with the White House on several critical inter-agency initiatives, such as the nation's H1N1 flu response. Before joining the Obama Administration, he worked at Ariel Investments where he was the firm's vice president of public affairs.

Mr. Yale received a Master of Business Administration degree from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He also earned a bachelor's degree from Northwestern.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Matthew on his appointment to chairman of Rasmussen University's Board of Directors," said Dr. Bienen. "His experience positions him well for this important leadership role, and I'm confident that under his guidance, Rasmussen will continue to positively impact the future of higher education and meet the evolving needs of today's students, our workforce and society."

Rasmussen University is also excited to welcome Dr. Claire Zangerle, principal at CMZ Strategies, LLC, to its Board of Directors, further enriching the diverse perspectives on the Board. With a career spanning various leadership roles in prestigious healthcare organizations such as the Cleveland Clinic and Allegheny Health Network (AHN), Dr. Zangerle has demonstrated a commitment to advancing nursing practice and improving patient care. As a former chief nurse executive and chair of the Nursing Institute at AHN in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she successfully led over 6,000 nurses in both acute and ambulatory care areas. Her strategic vision and collaborative approach have been instrumental in driving positive change within the healthcare organizations she's served.

Matthew Yale, newly appointed board chairman, expressed his enthusiasm about Dr. Zangerle's addition to the Board, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Claire Zangerle to Rasmussen University's Board of Directors. Her extensive leadership experience in nursing, coupled with her strategic acumen, aligns with Rasmussen's commitment to excellence in nursing and healthcare education. Dr. Zangerle's insights will be invaluable as we continue to shape the future of the nursing profession and empower the next generation of healthcare professionals."

In addition to her new role on Rasmussen's Board, Dr. Zangerle serves on the editorial boards of Nursing Management and Nursing Administration Quarterly. She is also an active member of the board of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership. Dr. Zangerle received a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University, Master of Business Administration (Healthcare) from Lake Erie College, a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Kent State University, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Texas Christian University. She is certified as an advanced nurse executive with the American Nurses Credentialing Center, a fellow of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) and a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.

Dr. Zangerle replaces Dr. Kenneth Ender who recently stepped down from the Board. To learn more about the University's Board of Directors, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/about-rasmussen/leadership-team/.

