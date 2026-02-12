Rasmussen University Opens New Orlando Campus, Expanding Florida Footprint

New Orlando campus to help meet region's growing healthcare workforce needs

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) is proud to announce the opening of a new Rasmussen University campus in Orlando, Florida further expanding its footprint throughout the state and reinforcing its long-standing commitment to educating the region's future nurses. Located at 8541 Southpark Circle, the new Orlando campus increases access to high-quality nursing education while helping address critical healthcare workforce shortages across the region.

Notably, the Orlando campus introduces Rasmussen University's Practical Nursing Diploma (LPN) program to the Orlando market for the first time, alongside the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Professional Nursing Associate's degree (ADN) programs. Enrollment is now underway, with classes beginning in April.

"As APEI's healthcare division, which includes Rasmussen University, begins its next chapter of growth, I am very pleased to introduce Rasmussen University's sixth campus to the Florida market, said Angela Selden, chief executive officer of American Public Education, Inc. "With the healthcare industry facing significant staffing challenges—particularly in nursing—expanding our presence in Orlando and the introduction of an LPN program allows us to create new entry points into the nursing profession and strengthen the local healthcare workforce."

Purpose-built to support hands-on learning, the two-story Orlando campus features well-equipped nursing skills and simulation labs, collaborative classrooms, and dedicated spaces for faculty and student engagement. These learning environments incorporate modern technology and realistic clinical tools to help prepare students for success in today's healthcare settings.

"Rasmussen has proudly served Central Florida since 2007. We are thrilled to officially open our Orlando campus and welcome students from across Orange, Osceola, and surrounding counties," said Mark Arnold, president of Rasmussen University. "Alongside our North Orlando and Ocala campuses, this new location strengthens our ability to serve Central Florida students and supports the region's growing demand for well-prepared nursing professionals."

About the Rasmussen University Nursing Programs

Rasmussen University is a national leader in prelicensure nursing education, offering multiple entry points and a full nursing education ladder for students at different career stages. Programs range from LPN to ADN and BSN degrees, as well as graduate-level Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP)programs. Students learn from experienced faculty, train in modern simulation centers, and gain hands-on experience through clinical rotations with healthcare partners.

Practical Nursing Diploma (LPN): Designed for students seeking entry into the nursing profession, this program prepares students for the NCLEX-PN® licensing exam and licensure as licensed practical nurses (LPNs), with opportunities to bridge into the ADN or BSN program for career advancement.

Designed for students seeking entry into the nursing profession, this program prepares students for the NCLEX-PN® licensing exam and licensure as licensed practical nurses (LPNs), with opportunities to bridge into the ADN or BSN program for career advancement. ACEN-accredited 1 Professional Nursing Associate's Degree (ADN): Designed for students seeking to enter the nursing profession and become registered nurses.

Designed for students seeking to enter the nursing profession and become registered nurses. CCNE-accredited2 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN): For students pursuing bachelor's-level preparation in nursing, with a strong focus on clinical excellence and career readiness.

To learn more about Rasmussen University's nursing programs, visit www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing.

To learn more about the new Rasmussen University Orlando campus, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/locations/florida/orlando/.

1The associate nursing program at Rasmussen University at the Ocala campus (with an off-campus instructional site in North Orlando and Orlando) located in Ocala, Florida, is accredited by the:



Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN)

3390 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1400

Atlanta, GA 30326

(404) 975-5000



The most recent accreditation decision made by the ACEN Board of Commissioners for the associate nursing program is Continuing Accreditation.



View the public information disclosed by the ACEN regarding this program at

https://www.acenursing.org/search-programs.

2The baccalaureate degree program in nursing at Rasmussen University is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), 655 K Street, NW Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791.

