Rasmussen University's Dr. Brooks Doherty Appointed Board Chair of Competency-Based Education Network (C-BEN)

Dr. Doherty, Rasmussen's VP of Academic Excellence and Innovation, is longtime advocate for Competency-Based Education

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University's Dr. Brooks Doherty, vice president of Academic Excellence and Innovation, has been named board chair of the Competency-Based Education Network (C-BEN). Rasmussen is a founding institution member of C-BEN—the nation's largest advocacy group for competency-based learning—and Dr. Doherty has served on the Board of Directors since 2018, previously as vice chair. As board chair, he will help guide the organization's financial and strategic growth plans.

"I am honored to become chair of C-BEN's board at a time when the network is experiencing strong growth and continued interest," said Dr. Doherty. "Since the pandemic, learning technologies have evolved and high-demand fields like nursing, business and technology have moved toward skills-based learning and hiring models. This is leading to a historically high need to make learning more flexible, responsive and valuable for students, employers and life-long learners. Outgoing board chair Dr. Eric Heiser and president Charla Long have done a tremendous job of guiding C-BEN to growth and quality through unprecedented times."

Dr. Doherty continued, "I'm particularly excited to help position C-BEN and its members as leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) in education—specifically, how to embrace AI while maintaining quality. The future for C-BEN is extremely exciting."

Dr. Doherty is a longtime advocate for competency-based learning in higher education and helped lead Rasmussen's efforts to establish its first CBE program in Fall 2016. Today, Rasmussen offers 20 CBE programs at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels across eight areas of study, including nursing, health sciences, business and technology.

"I could not be prouder to have one of Rasmussen's leaders guiding such an important organization that aligns with our mission to provide innovative solutions that work better for students and employers," said Paula Singer, president of Rasmussen University. "As one of the founding institution members, Rasmussen has a long history working alongside C-BEN, and since day one with the organization, Brooks has been an integral part of our University's efforts in helping to advance CBE in higher education."

"Brooks Doherty is truly a visionary leader in competency-based education, and it is an honor to announce his appointment as C-BEN's third board chair," said Charla Long, president of C-BEN. "Brooks takes the helm at an exciting time for the organization, as we expand internationally and into the K-12 and workforce development sectors. Through the years, Brooks has consistently demonstrated his unwavering commitment to better serve all learners, not only at Rasmussen but globally. His resolve will continue to propel the competency-based movement and C-BEN forward in the years to come."

Rasmussen's Empowered Learning™ Allows Students Take Control of Their Learning

Empowered Learning, Rasmussen University's CBE learning model, allows students to take control of their learning. Students manage their own pace—meaning they can use their professional and life experience to demonstrate some skills faster, and then slow down to work with new material. Also, students create real-life projects that demonstrate new knowledge and the skills needed to flourish in the workplace.

Additionally, students learn in a community by attending weekly class discussions where classmates share feedback and ideas. Instructors also support a student's work with 1:1 consultation.

To learn more about Rasmussen's Empowered Learning, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/student-experience/empowered-learning/.

To learn more about the Competency-Based Education Network, visit https://www.c-ben.org/.

About Rasmussen University:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 22 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved, and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities, and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty, and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

About American Public Education, Inc.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and Graduate School USA (GSUSA) provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

