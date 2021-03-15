Raspberry Pi Industrial Design Partner OnLogic Unveils Its First Raspberry Pi-Powered Device

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global industrial computer hardware manufacturer and IoT solution provider, OnLogic ( www.onlogic.com ), is celebrating Pi Day by unveiling their first Raspberry Pi-powered industrial computer. Measuring just 102.5 x 129 x 38 mm, the tiny device made its debut on the OnLogic website on Pi Day (3/14), after first being shared with OnLogic's community of hardware enthusiasts and device builders who signed up to receive more information in advance of the system's public availability.

Combining OnLogic's expertise in industrial grade hardware with Raspberry Pi's latest CM4 Compute Module, the OnLogic system will offer the ability to reliably deploy ARM compute power into factories, warehouses, and a wide range of IoT applications.

Industrial Design. Universal Appeal.

OnLogic's forthcoming Raspberry Pi powered device integrates visible aluminum heat sinks, which not only provide efficient fanless cooling, but also make up the majority of the external surface of the system - protecting internal components while creating a distinct footprint and silhouette.

"By utilizing each element of the design for multiple purposes, we're able to create an incredibly effective device in a small form factor," said OnLogic Head of Design, Dave Lovegrove. "We've carried our expertise in passive cooling, and the iconic design language from our Helix Series into the development of our Raspberry Pi powered device; meaning there are no moving parts, greater reliability, and protection against the ingress of particulate. The goal from the start was to help make Raspberry Pi a scalable option for industrial users and our first device of what we expect to be multiple devices does just that."

More than just a Raspberry Pi in a Case

Expected to be available later this year, OnLogic's Raspberry Pi powered device will feature a Compute Module 4 mounted on a true industrial-grade carrier board which, like the enclosure, was designed in-house by OnLogic, with a selection of I/O chosen to provide versatility in commercial applications.

"This isn't going to be just another off-the-shelf Raspberry Pi enclosed in an inexpensive case," said OnLogic Solution Architect, Johnny Chen. "Our system will offer a unique opportunity to prototype solutions on Raspberry Pi architecture and then rapidly deploy to the factory floor or within a stacked solution. The established Raspberry Pi maker community has built an incredible foundation on which new innovations in the Industry 4.0, SCADA, and IoT spaces are now possible. With many engineers looking to apply their experience building passion projects on Raspberry Pi to solve challenges they're faced with professionally, we wanted to provide a piece of true professional grade hardware."

Features and Specifications*

OnLogic's first Raspberry Pi powered device will be small in form factor, but offer robust capabilities designed for flexibility of installation and long-term durability.

Raspberry Pi CM4 SOM Processor

Up to 8 GB Onboard LPDDR4 Memory

Up to 32 GB Onboard eMMC Storage

M.2 2280 SATA Storage

Key Available I/O

2 GbE LAN ports



2 USB 3.2 ports



1 USB 2.0 port



1 RS -232/422/485 Terminal Block

-232/422/485 Terminal Block

1 Micro-HDMI port



1 Micro-USB for OTG

Wide Operating Temperature Range

*Specification subject to change prior to release

More information is available by visiting www.onlogic.com/industrial-raspberry-pi/, where visitors can sign up for product availability and pricing updates, or by contacting an OnLogic Solution Specialist at +1 802 861 2300 or emailing [email protected].

About the Raspberry Pi Design Partner Program

Countless businesses use Raspberry Pi to jump-start the design process of their products, and to build in proven and powerful computing. The Raspberry Pi Approved Design Partners program is designed to help users integrate Raspberry Pi and connect them with hardware and software designers who can help.

Every Approved Design Partner is reviewed and approved by Raspberry Pi. They ensure that each has the technical and commercial abilities to design products to industry requirements.



About Pi Day

Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π, observed on March 14 (3.14) since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of π. Founded in 1988 by physicist Larry Shaw, it was recognized as a national holiday in 2009 by the U.S. House of Representatives. Celebrations are marked by, among other things, baking and eating pie while embracing mathematics and technology.

About OnLogic:

OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer who designs highly-configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world's harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges, no matter their industry. Fueled by a unique, direct-to-customer business model that combines vertical integration, modular product design, and a powerful online platform, OnLogic produces computers designed to last, built to order, and delivered in days. Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has offices in the U.S., Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. Learn more about how OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas at www.onlogic.com or on Twitter @OnLogic.

