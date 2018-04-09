Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release for Monday, April 23, 2018

Following the release, Rassini will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CDT (Mexico City Time) / 10:00 a.m. EST (U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss its unaudited first quarter financial results and recent business initiatives.

The conference call may be accessed using the following numbers:

U.S.: +1-844-266-7440 Mexico: 01-800-926-9157 International: +1-213-784-1694 Passcode: 3673804

The Company asks that participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of this call.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. (U.S. Central Time / Mexico City Time) on April 24, 2018 to 11:59 p.m. (U.S. Central Time / Mexico City Time) on May 1, 2018 using the following numbers:

U.S.: +1-855-859-2056 Mexico: 404-537-3406 Passcode: 3673804

About Rassini

Rassini is a leading designer and manufacturer of suspension and brake components for the global automotive industry, mainly focused on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Rassini is the world's largest producer of suspension components for light commercial vehicles as well as the largest fully integrated brakes disc producer in the Americas and has eight manufacturing sites strategically located in Mexico, the U.S. and Brazil, as well as five tech centers located in the same countries.

Suspension products include leaf springs (parabolic and multi-leaf) for light and commercial trucks, coil springs and bushings. The brakes business manufactures rotors, drums, brake assemblies, clutch plates and motor balancers.

Its solid and diversified customer base includes: General Motors, Ford Motor Co., FCA, Nissan, Volkswagen, Toyota, MAN, Scania, Mercedes Benz and Daimler, among others.

Contact:

Karolis Stravinskas

Weber Shandwick

Tel: (212) 445-8084

E-mail: kstravinskas@webershandwick.com

Emma Bocanegra Fragoso

Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel: (5255) 5229-58-34

Fax: (5255) 5202-58-95

www.rassini.com

E-mail: ebocanegra@rassini.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rassini-sab-de-cv-and-subsidiaries-schedules-first-quarter-2018-earnings-release-for-monday-april-23-2018-300626461.html

SOURCE Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V.