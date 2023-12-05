CARLSTADT, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasson Billiards is thrilled to welcome Francisco Sanchez Ruiz to their talented roster of professional players. This collaboration marks a significant landmark for both Sanchez Ruiz and Rasson, uniting the World 9-Ball Champion with the most innovative pool table manufacturer in the billiards world.

Rasson Billiards Adds World Nineball Champion Francisco Sanchez Ruiz

When asked about joining Rasson, FSR could barely keep his feelings contained stating that, "I am proud and excited to be part of such a prestigious table brand! From the first time that I tried the table, I immediately understood why it was trusted to be the arena table of the most prestigious events in our sport. I couldn't believe how tight the table pockets played and instantly knew that I wanted one to train on. I really believe that this table elevates your game to the maximum level."

The Spanish-born Sanchez Ruiz compiled quite a resume of victories in a renowned 2022 season that was highlighted by wins in the World 8-Ball Championship, The World Cup of Pool, the US Open 9-Ball Championship, and the Mosconi Cup as a member of Team Europe. This all eclipsed with him being the overwhelming choice for the 2022 Billiards Digest Player of the Year.

"It is not every day that you can add the number one ranked player in the world to your team," expressed Junny Song, General Manager of Rasson Billiards. "With the addition of Francisco to the team it just keeps us getting stronger. Matching him, along with our other team members will help us design and improve our product with the feedback of the top players from all over the globe. We are excited to partner with Francisco and have him represent our brand."

Fans and enthusiasts can witness Sanchez Ruiz's first time out displaying the Rasson logo on his jersey in the arena at the 30th Anniversary Mosconi Cup representing Team Europe.

About Rasson

Rasson Billiards was established in 1990 and has since become the leading manufacturer of billiard slate and billiard tables worldwide. Every Rasson professional table is built using the best-selected woods, cutting-edge materials, exquisite craftsmanship, and the highest quality standards in the industry. Rasson offers its support to an array of international billiard tournaments like EPBF, ICP, ECP, UMB, WPA,

and more. Rasson has been designated asthe official table of the Mosconi Cup, World Cup of Pool, World Pool Masters, Hanoi Open, and by many international billiard organizations like Matchroom, WPBL, GB9, and the Polish Billiard Association. For more information, visit https://www.rasson.cn/

CONTACT:

Brett Garson

Imperial

(800) 526-6261

[email protected]

www.rasson.cn

SOURCE Rasson Billiards