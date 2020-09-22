Rastaclat Pledges 1% Of All Net Proceeds To The Seek The Positive Foundation

"We have been on an incredible journey this past decade and our vision of launching the Seek the Positive Foundation has finally become a reality. We truly believe that every human of every race, gender, and socioeconomic status should have equal opportunity, have the tools and resources to achieve their dreams and live a purposeful life. I am so proud of our passionate and devoted team and the profound impact we will have inspiring the world to Seek the Positive," says Partner & President, Eileen Szymanski Chen.

Alongside the foundation, Rastaclat will release a collection of Seek the Positive bracelets that will be a daily reminder for everyone to seek positivity in their everyday endeavors. The Seek The Positive Collection by Rastaclat is comprised of 5 colors of unisex bracelets, available in two sizes. Starting September 22, 2020, Rastaclat will be pledging 1% of all net proceeds to the Seek the Positive Foundation to support causes we are passionate about. To get a closer look at the Seek the Positive Foundation check out their website www.SeekThePositive.org

ABOUT RASTACLAT:

Rastaclat is a symbol of positivity, doing good for yourself and others. We believe that positive action can change lives, inspire confidence & unite us as human beings. #SEEKTHEPOSITIVE

ABOUT SEEK THE POSITIVE FOUNDATION:

Seek the Positive Foundation is dedicated to impacting humankind through service, charitable grants, scholarships and awareness to causes around Equality and Personal Development.

